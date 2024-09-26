Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Acquisition of Bob Nunn’s “Retro Futurism” Works

Bob Nunn’s work is renowned for its ability to communicate and evoke emotions through abstract forms.” — Mercedes Burton

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are thrilled to announce the acquisition of an exclusive collection of 18 original artworks by the late artist Bob Nunn. Known for his dynamic abstract art and innovative mixed-media compositions, Nunn's works will soon be available for licensing by HAC & QAH. These pieces are intended for use in various applications such as large-scale environmental graphics in public spaces, hospitality settings, and more.Bob Nunn's Artwork: A Legacy of Innovation and ExpressionBob Nunn, a pivotal figure in the Dallas art scene and an influential educator, left behind a legacy of creativity and exploration. His vibrant palette, intricate textures, and bold forms made his work stand out in the contemporary art scene. Nunn’s art often merged abstraction with figurative elements, inviting viewers into a complex visual landscape that was both captivating and thought-provoking. Nunn’s unique style can be described as “Retro Futurism, evoking yesterday’s vision of the future.Strategic Use of Artwork to Enhance EnvironmentsThe collection includes a variety of Nunn's significant works, ranging from large canvases to intricate oil on linen pieces. These artworks are ideal for transforming public and private spaces, providing depth, color, and a unique artistic perspective that can enhance the ambiance and appeal of any environment."Our acquisition of Bob Nunn’s stunning artworks allows us to offer unique visual solutions that can dramatically transform any space," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "By integrating these exceptional pieces into environmental graphics and other applications, we provide our clients with an opportunity to enrich their spaces in meaningful ways."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Bob Nunn’s work is renowned for its ability to communicate and evoke emotions through abstract forms. We are excited to bring his vision into new settings where his art can continue to inspire and engage audiences."About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.