Coat by Coat: Element 119's Journey to Global Markets with the REC's Help

Element 119 makes System X, a professional ceramic paint coating product, in Plainville, Connecticut. The company has distributors in over 70 countries worldwide, including the UAE, India, the Middle East, and Australia, and is tirelessly working to obtain more.

Commercial Service (CS) Middletown and the Rural Export Center (REC) worked on a RAISE Research project over two years ago. Czechia and Japan ranked 13th and 14th respectively in the Matrix, a global ranking of the strength of potential markets. This was accompanied by in-depth market research on the Automotive, Aviation, and Marine Industries.

After the report was delivered, CS Middletown worked with CS Prague and CS Tokyo to connect Element 119 with several distributors and explore further in-market services. Element 119 has sold its products in both markets and signed one distributor agreement.

Long-time client of CS Middletown, Dave Bertnag, Government Relations, has found, “The programs offered by the U.S. Commercial Service and their experienced staff have helped our company expand its presence in new markets. I cannot express how happy we are with all the assistance of your office and coordination to make this happen. The services that you offer are invaluable and have provided us with new growth opportunities currently and will into the future. Continued international market expansion will provide our company with strong growth in the coming years.”

Regarding the work of the Rural Export Center, Element 119 uses the research and finds it to be valuable. The company was amazed at the level of information the REC pulled together. Dave continued, “You’ve basically opened up the door to research this stuff further. I think a lot of people fail to recognize the information that you all have available from the Commercial Service.”

Over the last four years, Element 119 has nearly tripled its export sales. The company has received the President’s E Award for Exports, was named the 2023 New England Small Business Exporter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and was recognized by the Connecticut District Export Council for new market expansion.

Element 119 continues to work with CS Middletown to increase its levels of exports. Are you ready to take your business to the next level? Contact your local trade specialist to learn more about the valuable resources of the U.S. Commercial Service.

