A Stream of Success: U.S. Faucet Company Taps into German Market

Located in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, T&S Brass, a manufacturer of plumbing supplies such as faucets, fittings, and accessories, has been exporting for several decades. T&S Brass has partnered with the U.S. Commercial Service Greenville in many ways over the last several years, including attending several Trade Winds trade missions, becoming a South Carolina District Export Council (DEC) Member, and utilizing the U.S. Commercial Service’s Gold Key Service in many countries.

In addition, T&S Brass has participated in multiple RAISE Research projects to help target expansion plans in Europe. T&S Brass gained valuable market intelligence from their RAISE reports through the market selection Matrix tool, a list of contact information of potential distributors, market research on the foodservice and commercial construction industries, and conversations with industry-specific, in-country Foreign Commercial Specialists who also worked on the research with the Rural Export Center.

In May 2024, Ken Gallagher, Vice President Global Sales, was pleased to announce that they had signed one of the companies listed in the Germany RAISE Research report, a distributor of catering supplies. Ken emphasized that the RAISE report was instrumental in identifying and helping them select the new distributor and is excited about supplying their faucets and handwashing basins to this company.

CS Greenville, CS Dusseldorf, and the Rural Export Center worked together to see the RAISE report through from start to finish, organizing conference calls with CS Dusseldorf, compiling input and information from all countries involved, and producing a final RAISE report.

T&S Brass continues to work with U.S. Commercial Service Greenville to expand into new markets. Contact your local CS Office to grow your exports today!

