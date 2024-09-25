Wake United Surf + Wake Series Wraps-Up 2024 Season

The Wake United Surf + Wake Series combines the Thigh High Surf + Wake Series with the Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach. Take a ride to Wake United, an enthusiast-driven, state-of-the-art online pro shop + storefront locations, featuring the hottest products and brands in water sports and more: www.wakeunited.com

80-Plus Wakesurf & Wakeboard Competitors Hit the Waters of Lake Fairview for Last Stop of the Southeast’s Premier Grassroots Wakesurf & Wakeboard Contest Series

For some riders, this will be their last contest before the world championships, so it’s a great way to stay tuned up...” — Danny Harf, series co-founder and four-time X Games wakeboard champion

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wake United Surf + Wake Series —the ultimate Southeast U.S. wake series for amateur, semi-pro and future pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers—laid down its final stop of the series on September 7-8 with Thigh High Surf + Wake in Orlando, Fla.The fourth stop in the grassroots wakesurf and wakeboard contest series took place at Grills Lakeside on Lake Fairview. Competitors and spectators enjoyed two days of wake fun, including shopping leading lake lifestyle vendors and enjoying activities like airbrushed tattoos, face painting, custom caricature drawings, yo-yoing, swimming, and Sunday service with the local Wake Well chapter.“Grassroots contests provide the foundation for the future of the sport,” said Danny Harf, series co-founder and four-time X Games wakeboard champion. “In just the past few seasons, many regional, national, and world champions have gotten their start right here.”Stop 4 of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series saw more than 40 wakesurfers and over 35 wakeboarders hit the water across the two days.“For some riders, this will be their last contest before the world championships, so it’s a great way to stay tuned up,” Harf continued. “For others, this will cap off their season, and we strive to create the best experience and lasting memories."The Open divisions for wakeboarding and wakesurfing include a cash purse of up to $300 for first, second and third place. In wakesurfing, Phupa Sitabutr landed the top spot, followed by Wake United Team Rider Noah O’Brien in second and Camden Small in third place. In wakeboarding, Camden Marsden took first place, followed by Cole Black in second and Harrison Glas in third place. View complete results from Thigh High Surf + Wake and current overall standings at https://series.wakeunited.com/standings/ The title sponsor of the series is Wake United—a cutting-edge, professional pro shop dedicated to serving the global water sports community—and the hosting dealership for the Thigh High Surf + Wake stop was Regal and Nautique of Orlando . Local sponsors for the initial stop include Clermont Watersports Complex, Jetsurf Orlando, Touchless Boat Cover and A Brilliant Finish.2024 SERIES OVERVIEWPresident & CEO of Wake United and General Manager of Regal and Nautique of Orlando, Jeff Husby, said, “Our vision with Wake United is to unite riders and help build the watersports community, and the greatest vessel to achieve this is grassroots contests. Through our regional series, we’re giving our wake communities a platform to build confidence in competitions, learn new tricks and make new friends with shared interests.”The initial season of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series was focused on growing the Southeastern U.S. wake community and featured Spivey Shootout, along with Battle By The Beach and Thigh High Surf + Wake.The grassroots series caters to riders of all ages and wake abilities, seeking everyone from first-time, novice competitors to local lake legends with a variety of divisions available. Nautique Boats is the official tow boat of the series, featuring the Super Air Nautique S Series for novice and intermediate classes and Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon for advanced, boys, girls, open, legends and masters divisions.Series sponsors and supporting partners include: Wake United, Watersports Central, Nautiques of Orlando, Nautique Boats, Roswell Marine, Next Level, GM Marine, Boatmate Trailers, Acme Propellers, Basta Boatlifts, Lake Lovers Club, Drive Dry., Wake for Warriors, Ronix, Hyperlite, Action Event Group, Touch of the North Events, Method Media House, Wake Responsibly and the World Wake Association.ABOUT WAKE UNITEDWake United is a leading pro shop founded by water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby & endorsed by Danny Harf. Offering top-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional service online and in-store, Wake United caters to water sports enthusiasts locally and worldwide. With renowned brands like HO, Hyperlite, Radar and Ronix, Wake United provides a seamless shopping experience for all skill levels and actively support grassroots competitions and industry events. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.