Harmful conversion practices to be banned in South Australia

Release date: 25/09/24

Harmful conversion practices that target members of the LGBTIQA+ community will be banned in South Australia, following the passage of new legislation in State Parliament this week.

The laws would ban the practices, which target members of the LGBTIQA+ community by seeking to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Under the laws, perpetrators convicted of causing serious harm through the performance of conversion practices will face up to five years in jail, with people convicted of taking or arranging to have someone taken interstate, or engaging a person from outside of the state to provide a conversion practice facing up to three years in jail, a fine of up to $15,000 or both.

The laws have been modelled on those passed earlier this year in New South Wales, and makes clear that discussions between children and their parents, as well as general expressions of religious belief and religious teachings do not constitute conversion practices.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The passage of this legislation sends a clear message to our LGBTIQA+ community – you are loved just the way you are.

It’s a true demonstration of how inclusive our community is that State Parliament has been able to act on this important issue.

I’m proud we have been able to outlaw this practice and better protect the many and diverse members of our LGBTIQA+ community across South Australia.

I thank all those survivors, advocates and faith leaders who have engaged with the government on this issue over the past several years.