New housing for regional South Australia

Release date: 25/09/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is set to invest $10 million in development projects across regional South Australia which have the potential to deliver more than 400 future housing outcomes.

The $10 million Regional Housing Initiatives Program will support the delivery of 12 different housing projects to create development ready land, houses or short stay accommodation for key workers.

The aim of the program is to identify residential projects that deliver the greatest strategic value for the state but could benefit from targeted assistance from the State Government to get started.

Subject to final agreements with each of the preferred parties, the priority regional housing projects will be located:

Eyre Peninsula – 5 x projects

Limestone Coast – 2 x projects

Far North – 2 x projects

Mid North and Yorke Peninsula – 2 x projects

Riverland – 1 x project

If all recommended projects are implemented in full, the Regional Housing Initiatives Program will target the delivery of:

229 new residential allotments

87 new houses

90 short-stay rooms

There was strong interest in the $10 million Regional Housing Initiatives Program with 30 submissions received from regional councils, developers and housing providers.

The recent State Budget included another $20 million for more regional housing projects to come over the next 2 to 3 financial years.

Further information with specific project details will be released once commercial terms have been finalised with preferred parties.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The $10 million Regional Housing Initiatives program will kickstart important housing developments across South Australia and help get these projects off the ground.

The Government is investing in these projects to enable further growth.

These projects are subject to the successful outcome of final commercial negotiations with the preferred partners but have the potential to deliver more than 400 housing outcomes in areas of our state it is needed most.