West Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services to Host Pediatric EMS Symposium

​The West Virginia Department of Health is proud to announce the West Virginia EMS for Children Pediatric Symposium, taking place on September 30th through October 2nd, 2024, at the Boy Scouts of America’s Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope. This event is dedicated to advancing emergency medical care for West Virginia’s youngest residents, ensuring that pediatric patients receive the highest standard of care in critical situations.

The symposium will bring together emergency medical services (EMS) professionals from across the state for a comprehensive program designed to improve pediatric emergency care. Through a series of workshops, keynote presentations, and interactive sessions, participants will gain critical skills and knowledge to better serve the state’s children.





In addition to pediatric care, this year’s symposium will address the importance of mental health support for EMS professionals. West Virginia has recently secured additional resources to enhance mental health support for first responders, recognizing that the well-being of those who care for our children is integral to providing the best possible care.





“Our commitment to West Virginia’s youngest residents is at the heart of this symposium,” said Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “By equipping our EMS professionals with advanced training and mental health support, we are ensuring that our children receive the exceptional care they deserve during emergencies.”





OEMS Director Joseph Ratliff also highlighted the importance of the dual focus on mental health and children. “This event is a vital step in enhancing our capability to care for pediatric patients while also supporting the mental health of our first responders. It’s essential that we provide our EMS teams with the tools they need to perform their duties effectively and compassionately.”







The symposium will feature specialized sessions on pediatric emergency care, as well as mental health resilience for EMS personnel. Registration is closed however individuals can find more details at the Summit BSA website





Media availability will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 2:30 PM. Media representatives interested in attending are requested to RSVP to dhcommunications@wv.gov.​

