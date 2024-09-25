DHS Announces New Student Toolkit to Combat Gender-Based Violence

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Council on Combating Gender-Based Violence (CCGBV) and the Department of Education have published a student toolkit on gender-based violence (GBV) for international students attending high schools, colleges and universities in the U.S. This new page is an online hub for information and resources to help international students:

Understand what GBV is;

Know what to do if you see or experience GBV while attending a U.S. college or university, including how to report it;

Learn about on-campus and off-campus resources; and

Become familiar with immigration options you might have if you are a victim of GBV.

Language differences, cultural differences, and potential unfamiliarity with U.S. laws and processes can create challenges for international students who experience GBV. The toolkit provides an overview of GBV and information about specific types of GBV, including domestic or dating violence, sex-based harassment, stalking, online harassment and abuse, forced marriage, female genital mutilation/cutting, and human trafficking. In addition, it includes information about how GBV may affect students’ studies and immigration options for students who have experienced certain types of GBV, as well as ways to report GBV and where international students can seek help if they have witnessed or experienced GBV.

DHS is committed to combating all forms of GBV, including domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking, forced marriage, female genital mutilation or cutting, and more. Through the CCGBV, DHS ensures that policies combating gender-based violence are consistent Department-wide and that the Department takes a victim-centered approach to implementing all its programs and policies.

Visit the Combating Gender-Based Violence webpage