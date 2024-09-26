Rootstock Software to Showcase Its Innovative ERP Solution at Operations Calling 2024

Rootstock Manufacturing ERP Meet Rootstock at Operations Calling

Manufacturing leaders can explore how Rootstock ERP is helping to digitally transform manufacturing operations

We’re excited to share how Rootstock ERP empowers manufacturers to navigate today’s volatile market with agility and precision.” — Stu Johnson, VP of Product Marketing at Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing ERP space, will showcase its newest ERP capabilities at Operations Calling , a conference scheduled for October 8-9, 2024, in Somerville, MA. This premier event brings together industry pioneers and innovators to explore the future of manufacturing technology in streamlining operations.Operations Calling is an immersive multi-day event that will include industry leaders and disruptors. The conference will feature more than 50 speakers and 20 sessions, which focus on the latest trends affecting frontline operations."For this event, we’ll convene in the city of Sommerville, which has adapted and thrived through every iteration of the industrial revolution," said Stu Johnson, Vice President of Product Marketing at Rootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/author/stu-johnson/ ). “We’re excited to share how Rootstock ERP empowers manufacturers to navigate today’s volatile market with agility and precision. Manufacturing leaders will see how integration between our award-winning ERP and a market-leading MES will enable seamless data flow between the shop floor and the rest of a manufacturer’s operations.”Manufacturing professionals who are attending Operations Calling are encouraged to engage with the Rootstock team in the following ways:• DROP BY THE BOOTH. Attendees are invited to come by the Rootstock booth to learn about Rootstock Manufacturing ERP and how it helps create a Signal Chain Decisioning Platform. With it, manufacturers can dynamically balance demand, supply, and production capacity. Also explore how AIRS™ (AI from Rootstock) can help predict lead times, foresee production bottlenecks, more accurately allocate materials and resources, and reduce waste.• ATTEND THE THOUGHT LEADERSHIP PANEL. Stu Johnson will be presenting on the panel, “Ecosystem in Practice: Building a Best-In-Class Manufacturing Tech Stack,” on October 8, 2024, 2:30 - 3:30 pm ET at the Row Hotel’s Assembly Ballroom A ( https://www.operationscalling.com/agenda ). Join a distinguished panel of industry experts, as they discuss the importance of building a resilient and adaptable manufacturing tech stack. The session will focus on how integrating Rootstock ERP and MES can enhance efficiency, quality management, and real-time data visibility.• ALIGH WITH TOP TECH TRENDS. From insights gathered in Rootstock’s 2nd annual State of Manufacturing Technology Survey , find out how manufacturers are navigating digital transformation, where they're prioritizing tech investments, and where AI is poised to make the greatest impact. The survey results highlight key risks, short- and long-term objectives, and how technology is supporting industry efforts. Also, understand how your organization stacks up against industry peers.If you’re not attending Operations Calling but want to meet Rootstock experts, be sure to check out the company’s other upcoming events at https://www.rootstock.com/erp-events/ or schedule a demo here: https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/ ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

