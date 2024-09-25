New Shower and Restroom Facilities Project at Burlingame State Campground Begins in October

Published on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that a construction project to build six new shower and restroom facilities at Burlingame State Campground in Charlestown is planned to begin in October. The project’s first phase will remove the existing outdated facilities and replace them with new structures in the Mills Camp, Midpark North, and Fish Camp areas of the campground.

Beginning Tuesday, October 1, the campground will close the existing shower and restroom facilities in these areas in anticipation of the first phase of project starting. DEM expects this first phase of the project to be completed by spring 2026. The second phase of the project involving the Main, Midpark South, and Legiontown areas is expected to begin in October 2025 and be completed in April 2027. While upgrading these facilities is exciting news for campers, the work may create noise during the day and will require campers to use shower and restroom facilities at different campground areas. Campers who prefer to relocate to a different site should let the Burlingame Permit Office know at check in or reach out by calling 401-409-1138 or emailing BurlingameCampground@gmail.com.

Campers with trips planned for the remainder of the 2024 season who do not wish to keep their reservation or are seeking to change the dates of their trip should contact Reserve America by logging in to the website or calling 1-877-742-2675. Campers should be aware of the refund policy before making cancellations and changes in stay. Reservations for the 2025 seasons will be available when the construction schedule for the upcoming season is finalized this winter.

DEM appreciates the understanding and patience of campers as we work to enhance the camping experience at our RI state campgrounds. For additional information on this project and other updates on RI state beaches, parks, and campgrounds, please visit RIparks.ri.gov

The new shower and restroom facilities will be modern, American Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant and gender-neutral facilities featuring new Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS), indoor/outdoor coin operated showers with hot water, energy efficient lighting, and durable, water-conserving plumbing fixtures. The design firm of Caputo & Wick, based in East Providence, prepared the design plans and specifications to meet the modern needs of campers. Tower Construction Corp. of Cranston will be demolishing the existing facilities, removing the former wastewater treatment systems, and building the new structures and OWTS facilities. The $18M project, funded primarily through the voter-approved 2021 Beach, Clean Water, and Green Economy Bond and a $2M federal grant, is expected to be completed in April 2027.

First opened in 1934, Burlingame is one of Rhode Island’s first campgrounds. Located next to Watchaug Pond in Charlestown, Burlingame State Park and Campground covers 3,100 acres and is one of the biggest campgrounds in the eastern United States. This spacious campground features over 700 rustic campsites and 20 primitive cabins with conveniently located restrooms with shower facilities, a playground, arcade, freshwater beach, canoe rentals, and hiking trails. The campground is also a short drive to three state beaches.

