F&G seeks information about mule deer buck illegally shot near Emmett

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are asking the public for any information they may have about a mule deer buck that was illegally shot north of Emmet, near Van Deusen Road in Unit 32.

Fish and Game officers were first notified of a dead mule deer, located about 13 miles north of Emmett on Bureau of Land Management land, on Sept. 15. After an initial investigation, the responding conservation officer determined that the mule deer had been shot by a firearm and the suspect had removed the head, front quarters and loins, but left the tenderloins and hind quarters to waste. At that time, there was no firearm season open for mule deer in Unit 32.

"Given the current condition of the landscape in Unit 32 following recent catastrophic fires, it is particularly disheartening to see illegal activities like these taking place. Our wildlife are more vulnerable in times like these" said conservation officer Dakota Smith. "It is likely that someone has information that could assist us with this case."

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is encouraged to call the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.