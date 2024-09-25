Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Potter County, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. – A new Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be opening at 8 a.m. tomorrow at the Penn-York Retreat Center in Potter County. Beginning tomorrow, survivors will be able to visit DRCs in all four disaster-designated counties in Pennsylvania: Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union counties.
The following is a list of all current DRCs in Pennsylvania. Disaster survivors residing in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga, and Union counties can visit any DRC to receive assistance.
|Disaster Recovery Center locations and addresses
|Hours of Operation
|
Lycoming County
Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company
615 East Route 973 Highway
Cogan Station, PA 17728
|
Monday – Saturday
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Resuming normal hours on Sept. 26
|
Potter County
Penn-York Retreat Center
266 Northern Potter Road
Ulysses, PA 16948
|
Monday – Saturday
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Opening Sept. 26 at 8 a.m.
|
Tioga County
Knoxville Community Center
301 W. Main Street
Knoxville, PA 16928
|
Monday – Saturday
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
Union County
Union County Resource Center
480 Hafer Road
Lewisburg, PA 17837
|
Monday – Saturday
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tropical Storm Debby survivors can visit a DRC to:
- Start an application for FEMA assistance.
- Get help understanding FEMA decision or request for information letters.
- Check the status of your FEMA application.
- Meet with Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agencies.
- Get referrals to non-profits that offer additional help.
- Meet with a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) representative.
Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. In addition to applying by phone and in person at a DRC, you can also register for FEMA assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.
For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA.
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).
