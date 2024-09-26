Revenue Rocket Advises BlackPoint IT on Successful Sale to Agellus Capital

Agellus Capital Acquires Blackpoint IT represented by Revenue Rocket Consulting Group

Revenue Rocket is proud to announce its role as the exclusive sell-side advisor to BlackPoint IT on its acquisition by Agellus Capital.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue Rocket, a premier M&A advisory firm 100% focused on IT services, is proud to announce its role as the exclusive sell-side advisor to BlackPoint IT on its acquisition by Agellus Capital. This transaction marks a significant milestone in BlackPoint IT's growth journey, fueled by Revenue Rocket’s strategic expertise and deep industry knowledge.

Revenue Rocket’s partnership with BlackPoint IT began with their guidance and execution in buy-side acquisitions, which helped accelerate the company’s growth to become a leading IT-managed service provider in the Western United States. After successfully completing buy-side transactions, BlackPoint IT sought a growth capital partner, utilizing Revenue Rocket to find an ideal suitor.

Leveraging its proven methodology, Revenue Rocket built tailored deal-specific marketing materials, including teaser documents, a comprehensive, confidential information memorandum (CIM), and an in-depth financial packet, to ensure BlackPoint IT was optimally positioned for sale. Through extensive marketing, outreach, and financial support, BlackPoint IT had several options to consider. BlackPoint IT moved quickly through the process and ultimately partnered with Agellus Capital, given the alignment with BlackPoint IT’s growth objectives.

"Revenue Rocket exceeded our expectations in every aspect of this process, from launch to close," said James Watson, CEO of BlackPoint IT. "Their specific IT services experience in positioning us for sale and their ability to manage a competitive process led us to the perfect partner in Agellus Capital. The outcome couldn’t have been better for our team or our future."

Revenue Rocket’s involvement went beyond initial buyer outreach. The team provided critical support during the due diligence process, working alongside BlackPoint IT’s leadership to navigate the buyer’s quality of earnings review. Their hands-on approach minimized disruptions to BlackPoint IT’s operations while efficiently managing the buyer’s requests.

"The BlackPoint IT transaction highlights the power of a well-executed M&A strategy, and we’re thrilled with the outcome," said Mike Harvath, CEO of Revenue Rocket. "Our goal was to find not only the right buyer for BlackPoint IT but also a partner who aligned with their future growth ambitions. Agellus Capital emerged as the most compelling partner, and we’re excited about what the future holds for both companies."

Revenue Rocket’s combination of market reach, marketing, research, outreach, meticulous process management, valuation, and due diligence expertise in IT services M&A ensured that BlackPoint IT achieved an exceptional outcome that exceeded valuation expectations.

Revenue Rocket served as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to BlackPoint IT.

If you are a tech services firm wanting to understand the M&A environment and complete a transaction quickly and above market standards, contact Revenue Rocket today at info@revenuerocket.com.

About BlackPoint IT

BlackPoint simplifies IT for its clients by aligning its services and technology expertise with its customers' business objectives to deliver best-in-class solutions. Founded in 1977, BlackPoint is now a leading provider of Cloud, Security and Managed IT infrastructure services in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West. A business built on ethics and personal touch, BlackPoint is steadfastly committed to giving back to its clients and its community. To learn more, visit https://blackpoint-it.com/

About Agellus Capital

Founded in 2024 and based in Clayton, Missouri, Agellus partners with founders, families, and management teams to drive transformational growth in non-discretionary, essential services businesses in the United States and Canada. Agellus targets platforms of $2 million to $20 million of EBITDA in large, fragmented markets and aims to be the partner of choice in the middle market for its portfolio companies, investors, and people. For more information, visit https://www.agellus.com/

About Revenue Rocket Consulting Group

Revenue Rocket is a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in IT services. With decades of experience, the firm offers buy-side and sell-side advisory services, valuations, and growth strategy consulting, helping tech-services clients achieve their strategic growth and exit goals through a proven methodology and extensive industry expertise. For more information, visit https://www.revenuerocket.com/

