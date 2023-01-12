Revenue Rocket Consulting Group leads successful M&A transaction for HTW

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue Rocket Consulting Group, an M&A Advisory firm focused exclusively on IT Services and Technology-Enabled businesses, was the lead advisor for HTW, Inc, CMIT's largest franchisee, to HKW, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on growth companies.

HKW also acquired CMIT Solutions, LLC, a leading IT-managed service provider franchisor serving multi-location accounts nationwide.

Acquiring HTW, as one of CMIT's top-performing franchises, provides the foundation for a CMIT corporate affiliate, enabling deep reach into multi-location and enterprise accounts. In addition, HTW's team of information technology and security professionals will provide clients with solutions for larger and more complex projects.

"We were thrilled to have Revenue Rocket as our exclusive advisor in this transaction," said Jason Arabian, CEO of HTW. "Revenue Rocket's deep knowledge and experience in the Managed Services market enabled HTW to secure optimal terms that will help us continue to grow, expand client offerings, and allow growth for CMIT and HKW.

This acquisition further extends Revenue Rocket's leadership as an M&A advisor in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) market, enabling them to advise on complex transactions and bring deals to a successful close. Revenue Rocket's mission is to provide guidance and insight on all aspects of mergers and acquisitions for entrepreneurs, owners, and investors in the IT services market.

"We are proud that HTW chose us as their exclusive advisor for this transaction," said Mike Harvath, CEO of Revenue Rocket. "It is a testament to our client's trust and confidence in our expertise and capabilities. We congratulate both HTW and HKW on their success."

Revenue Rocket offered financial and due diligence support throughout the process, ensuring HTW and HKW were aligned.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Revenue Rocket offers a full suite of seller-friendly services for IT services executives to ensure M&A transactions are completed successfully, including market research, deal marketing and sourcing, negotiation, and due diligence support. Learn more about current deals at https://www.revenuerocket.com/current-deals/.



About Revenue Rocket Consulting Group

For owners of IT services companies looking for the next stage of growth or an exit of their firm, Revenue Rocket Consulting Group provides M&A advisory for buy-side and sell-side initiatives, M&A readiness, and growth strategy consulting services. Revenue Rocket is 100% focused on IT services, including Application Integration firms, Custom Application Development firms, Managed Service Providers, Telecommunication Providers, SaaS, and Cybersecurity firms. For more information, please visit revenuerocket.com.

About CMIT Solutions LLC

CMIT Solutions (CMIT) is a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP) franchisor delivering information technology (IT) and cybersecurity solutions to businesses. Through a large network of enterprise-class technology resources, the company supports businesses anywhere in the United States and Canada, and its locally owned franchise model enables CMIT Solutions to serve customers through high-trust, direct relationships. CMIT Solutions offers a wide variety of services and products including IT management and maintenance, cybersecurity monitoring, help desk support, data backup and recovery, and more. The organization has ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list for eight consecutive years and is designated as a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute. For more information on CMIT Solutions, please visit cmitsolutions.com.

About HKW

HKW is a middle-market private equity firm investing in companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets companies in the Technology, Health & Wellness, and Business Services sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 69 platform transactions of middle-market companies throughout North America and 75 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit hkwinc.com.