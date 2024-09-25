Department of Homeland Security Marks National “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day

Annual #SeeSayDay is September 25

Encourages Public to “Spot the Signs. Report the Activity.”

Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is observing #SeeSayDay, the “If You See Something, Say Something®” campaign’s annual national awareness day. This year’s theme, “Spot the Signs. Report the Activity,” highlights the crucial role of public vigilance in national security and counter-terrorism efforts within the current threat environment. The #SeeSayDay call-to-action urges individuals to spot and report suspicious activity to help prevent terrorism-related crime – on September 25, and year-round.

“Ensuring our collective security takes all of us, working together and looking out for each other,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Saying something when you see something could be the difference between life and death for a family member, friend, neighbor, or someone you don’t even know. Encourage your friends and others in your community to do the same, and we can help prevent tragedies and make our whole country safer.”

A 2024 RAND study of 628 plots targeting soft targets and crowded places found 64% of foiled attack plots were stopped because of public tips. The DHS “If You See Something, Say Something®” campaign, launched in July 2010 in conjunction with the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting Initiative, reinforces that we must always be alert, and when we have information about a terrorism-related threat, speak up. The campaign aims to inspire Americans to participate in national security and foster positive relationships between citizens and law enforcement. On #SeeSayDay each year, DHS and its campaign partners across the country come together to remind the public that our American communities have a collective stake in homeland security.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved on #SeeSayDay in several ways:

Learn the 16 signs of suspicious activity. Remember: Factors such as race, ethnicity, gender, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or gender identity are not suspicious.

Find and save your SAR number. Navigate to the campaign’s interactive map to look up the appropriate Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) number for wherever you live, work, vacation, or spend time – then save that number in your phone. As always, call 9-1-1 immediately for any emergencies.

Use social media to spread the word. Access ready-to-use graphics, pre-drafted captions, and newsletter content that you can share on your personal or organization’s social media platforms and other communication channels to help raise awareness and promote this year’s theme on #SeeSayDay. Use the hashtag #SeeSayDay to note your involvement!

For more information on #SeeSayDay, visit DHS.gov/SeeSayDay.