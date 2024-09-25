Former Tennessee State Trooper Faces Rape, Official Misconduct Charges

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY – An investigation by TBI special agents has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Tennessee state trooper.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, on April 22nd, TBI special agents began investigating a complaint that a trooper had frequent contact with an individual involved in prostitution, who had multiple warrants from various jurisdictions. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that during the period of September 2023 through April 2024, now-former Trooper Brenton Wiegand was involved with the female while in his state vehicle and in uniform.

On September 23rd, the Sequatchie County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brenton Wiegand (DOB 6/23/86) with one count of Aggravated Rape and one count of Official Misconduct. He was arrested on September 24th and booked into the Sequatchie County Jail. Bond will be set on September 30th. Wiegand is no longer employed by the Highway Patrol.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.