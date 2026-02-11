Former Police Officer Indicted, Charged In Statutory Rape Investigaton

MONROE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a now-former Tellico Plains police officer.

In April 2025, at the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving Tellico Plains Police Officer Clayton Foxx (DOB 02/16/2001). During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Foxx, while on duty, engaged in sexual contact with a minor. When questioned about the incident, Foxx provided false information in two separate interviews.

On Wednesday, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Foxx with one count of Official Misconduct, one count of Statutory Rape, and two counts of False Reports. With assistance from the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, agents arrested Foxx and transported him to the Monroe County Jail, where he was booked on a $200,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###