Lewisburg Man Arrested, Charged with Solicitation of a Minor

MARSHALL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad has resulted in the arrest of a Lewisburg man.

In May 2025, special agents received information from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota about a man soliciting an underage girl using the online gaming platform “Age of Apes.” Through the course of the investigation, special agents identified the subject as being Jamal Ewing (DOB 8/12/1995).

On February 10, agents assisted by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ewing, charging him with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. He was booked into the Marshall County jail on a $6,000 bond.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who may have been contacted by Ewing, or someone using the name blakjiren on social media or on gaming platforms is encouraged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###