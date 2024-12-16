Ballistic Glass: The Life-Saving Technology Alerting a Shift from Security Alarms

Slow motion photo of an AR-15 bullet stopped by Armitek ballistic glass.

Former Police Officer Reveals This Shift in Security

The typical alarm system...only makes a call after someone has come in, but there’s far too long of a response time from law enforcement to that alarm” — Former Police Officer Isaac Askaroth

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a former police officer with eight years of experience, Isaac Askaroth responded to countless alarm calls. However, he noticed a concerning trend – alarms and cameras. While alarms and cameras are commonly used in homes and businesses, they do not effectively prevent crimes from occurring. They only serve as a reactive measure after a crime has already been committed.According to Askaroth, “The typical alarm system found in business and home settings does not keep anybody from getting inside. It only makes a call after someone has come in, but there’s far too long of a response time from law enforcement to that alarm.”Although cameras are the most useful after a crime, due to the increasing number of false alarms, officers are often delayed to respond to genuine emergencies, further decreasing the effectiveness of alarm systems and cameras.Askaroth is recommending the use of ballistic glass and security film as more proactive and effective solutions to protect against crime . According to Michael Wagg at Home Invasion Survival Strategies, you are three and a half times more likely to be murdered during a home invasion than any other crime committed against you, further promoting the strategy of keeping intruders out in the first place.According to Quin Denning, who is over operations at Armitek, a ballistic glass manufacturer, "Security film costs less and, while not ballistic, can prevent a shooter from passing through a glass window or door by holding the glass fast together and denying entrance while buying valuable time. Ballistic glass can have the added benefit of stopping both bullets and break-ins in the most effective way. "Officer Askaroth’s recommendation comes at a time when crime rates are on the rise and the need for effective security measures is more crucial than ever. As a former member of the law enforcement community, Askaroth understands the importance of proactive measures in preventing crime and protecting the public. By installing ballistic glass and other security measures, individuals and businesses can take a proactive approach to their safety and security.For more information on ballistic glass or security film and how it can enhance the security of your property, visit Armitek LLC at armitek.com or contact us directly.About Armitek LLCArmitek LLC is a leading manufacturer of high-quality ballistic glass designed for superior protection in both residential and commercial applications. Known for its commitment to innovation and safety, Armitek LLC offers cutting-edge glass solutions that go above and beyond traditional bullet-resistant options. Armitek’s ballistic glass is the thinnest bullet-resistant glass in the world and still holds true to the ballistic UL 752 standards.Co-written by Shawn Cavalli and Kaylee V Long

Super Slow-Motion AR-15 Test Shot Stopped by Ballistic Glass

