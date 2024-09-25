TOP-RANKED LAW FIRM BIANCHI & BRANDT CELEBRATES FIFTH ANNIVERSARY

Justin Brandt Laura Bianchi

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bianchi & Brandt, a full-service law firm headquartered in Scottsdale, is celebrating its fifth anniversary in business. Led by founding partners Laura Bianchi, and Justin Brandt, the business, real estate, and commercial litigation practice is renowned for its counsel and contributions to highly regulated industries, including cannabis and psychedelics.“It’s our goal to build trust with our clients and become extensions of their C-suite team throughout all stages of growth, from risk management and mergers and acquisitions, to navigating policy, compliance, and resolving high-stakes litigation,” stated Brandt.With more than two decades of legal expertise, Bianchi & Brandt has facilitated many of the cannabis industry’s largest corporate transactions across the country. The team boasts a roster of six attorneys and numerous accolades, including “Top 100 Lawyers” by AZ Business Magazine, 40 Under 40 in Phoenix Business Journal, and Marijuana Venture. The firm was nominated with just five others for “Best Cannabis Law Firm” by Benzinga. They have been nominated for “Law Firm of the Year” by the Emjays two years in a row (2023 and 2024.) Bianchi & Brandt have also been quoted in several prominent publications including Forbes, Bloomberg, and Politico.“I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished. Both Justin and I love to challenge conventional thinking and find new and creative ways to meet our client’s evolving needs. This perspective has allowed us to expand and thrive in new business frontiers, spearhead progressive strategies in complex industries, and ensure we are always a value-add for our clients and their businesses,” explained Bianchi.Part of a minority of women business owners and partners, Bianchi is proud of her role in shaping the legal landscape. Last year, she was honored at the world’s premier business awards, receiving the Bronze StevieAward in the Female Executive of the Year category.Bianchi & Brandt delivers a holistic approach to client support offering a comprehensive suite of legal services, including corporate, real estate, regulatory, administrative, M&A, labor and employment law, commercial litigation, alternative dispute resolution (ADR), business transactions and outside general counsel services. The firm services individuals and start-ups to large-scale, multi-state and international business enterprises.For information, visit www.bianchibrandt.com

