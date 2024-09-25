Brand Force 5 Wins First Place at NJ Ad Club Awards for Logo Design

Michael Maloney with the first place trophy and the winning logo An infographic showing where the inspiration for the logo came from A photo of Dr. Krupa Playforth with the logo embroidered on her lab coat

Brand Force 5's design for Warm Heart Pediatrics earns top honors, adding to a series of industry awards including a Communicator, Davey, and GDUSA Award.

This project has been a fun journey for us, and seeing how deeply it has connected with so many people is truly heartwarming.” — Michael Maloney

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand Force 5 , an advertising and design agency, is excited to announce its first-place win at the NJ Ad Club Awards in the Logo Design category for its design for Warm Heart Pediatrics. This win is the latest in a series of accolades for the agency, which has also earned a Communicator Award, a Davey Award, and a GDUSA Award for the same design.The logo, featuring a stethoscope gracefully shaped into an elephant, was born from Dr. Krupa Playforth’s wish to honor her roots in Malawi, the “Warm Heart of Africa.” This beautiful symbol not only reflects the compassion and care central to her practice but also draws from the cultural significance of elephants, known for their strength and wisdom, making it a perfect embodiment of Warm Heart Pediatrics.“We’re honored to add this recognition from the NJ Ad Club to our other industry awards,” said Michael Maloney, Founder and Creative Director of Brand Force 5, adding, "this project has been a fun journey for us, and seeing how deeply it has connected with so many people is truly heartwarming."The NJ Ad Club Awards celebrate the best in advertising and design throughout New Jersey. The Warm Heart Pediatrics logo was recognized for its creative excellence, standing out in a competitive field.This award-winning design, along with other successful projects, continues to reinforce Brand Force 5’s reputation for creating impactful and memorable brand identities across a wide range of industries.For more information about Brand Force 5 and theiraward-winning work, visit www.brandforce5.com About Warm Heart Pediatrics:Warm Heart Pediatrics, led by Dr. Krupa Playforth and located in Fairfax, Virginia, provides compassionate and comprehensive pediatric care. Rooted in the values of care and connection, the practice is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of children and families.About Brand Force 5:Brand Force 5 is an advertising and design agency specializing in creating impactful logos, brand identities, and creative campaigns. With over 25 years of experience, Brand Force 5 works across a range of industries, delivering innovative design solutions that elevate brands and help them stand out in competitive markets.About the NJ Ad Club Awards:The NJ Ad Club Awards celebrate excellence in advertising, marketing, and design across New Jersey. Recognizing creative achievements from agencies and professionals, the awards highlight the best work in various categories, showcasing innovation and talent in the industry.

