John William Marshall Jr. Selected as SCDVA’s Veteran of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cola Wealth Advisors proudly announces that one of its esteemed financial advisors, Colonel John William “Bones” Marshall Jr., has been recognized by the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs (SCDVA) as Veteran of the Week. This honor highlights Marshall’s extraordinary military service and his continued commitment to supporting veterans and the local community.Born on February 16th, 1948, in Washington, D.C., Marshall’s dream of becoming a pilot began in childhood. His passion for aviation was nurtured by numerous airshows and airfield visits with his father. After graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VA Tech) in 1970 with a degree in Industrial Engineering, Marshall attended Undergraduate Pilot Training (UPT) at Reese AFB, Texas, to fulfill his dream.Marshall’s distinguished military career spans more than three decades. His first operational assignment came in 1972 at Bien Hoa Air Base in the Republic of Vietnam, where he flew 236 Close Air Support (CAS) combat missions, earning a promotion to flight lead in less than three months. His career took him to various assignments, including Shaw AFB and England AFB, where he served as an Instructor Pilot and Standardization/Evaluation Flight Examiner.In 1978, Marshall transitioned to the South Carolina Air National Guard (SCANG) at McEntire ANG Base. Over the next 19 years, he flew A-7D and F-16 aircraft, ultimately rising to the rank of Wing Commander of the 169th Tactical Fighter Wing. During Operation Desert Storm in 1991, Marshall led the 157th Tactical Fighter Squadron and completed 40 combat missions. He retired in 1997 after a highly decorated career, receiving numerous combat awards, including two Distinguished Flying Crosses and sixteen Air Medals.In addition to his military achievements, Marshall has held leadership roles in several veteran organizations, including the Air Force Association and the SC National Guard Association. His service to the state of South Carolina has been recognized with numerous honors, including the prestigious Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian award.Since retiring from the SCANG, Marshall has dedicated his expertise to helping individuals and families achieve financial success as part of Cola Wealth Advisors. Alongside his wife, Debbie, a retired Chief Master Sergeant of the SCANG, Marshall continues to be active in veteran support groups, including the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).Cola Wealth Advisors extends its congratulations to John William Marshall Jr. for this well-deserved recognition and is honored to have him as a valuable member of the team.For more information about the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs (SCDVA), visit https://scdva.sc.gov . To learn more about the team at Cola Wealth Advisors, click here.

