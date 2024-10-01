EFESO Management Consultants Expands in Central East Europe and Enhances Factory Planning Services

The leading international consultancy specializing in operations strategy and performance improvement, announce the opening of a new office in Romania.

Today, more than ever, competitiveness is key. Central and Eastern European countries offer significant cost advantages between Germany and Romania, along with other investment incentives.” — Jost Kamenik, member of EFESO’s Group Management Committee.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The manufacturing landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, with factories and supply chains being relocated and rebuilt globally. European manufacturers are grappling with rising costs, declining turnover, falling profits, and a loss of competitiveness. The urgency to implement effective performance strategies has never been greater.The drive to build new factories is generated by several imperatives: expansion of production capacity, technological advancements, geographical expansion, supply chain reconfiguration, cost reduction, operational efficiency, risk management, sustainability goals and the need for customization and flexibility. These factors are crucial for a company’s long-term growth and competitive edge.Manufacturers are facing critical questions: Where should we produce our products? How do we size the right plant? How do we design and build new factories? How do we operate these manufacturing plants efficiently?To address these challenges, EFESO has reinforced its existing capabilities with a new team of 20 experts in end-to-end operations management, based in Germany and Romania. This experienced team has a proven track record in production optimization, factory planning, and setting up new plants across various sectors. The team will continue to elevate our factory planning expertise, benefiting clients globally.“Today, more than ever, competitiveness is key. Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries offer significant cost advantages, including wage differences of around 76% between Germany and Romania, along with other investment incentives. The right calibration of production- and supplier networks via relocation and optimization makes the difference. We have the team to do this.” noted Jost Kamenik, member of EFESO’s Group Management Committee.At EFESO, we have consolidated and expanded our services to provide our clients with comprehensive support in factory planning, from concept to realization. Romania, where we have opened an office presents excellent business opportunities,” said Luca Lecchi, co-CEO at EFESO Management Consultants. Alexandru Popovici, Lead of the Factory Planning practice in Central Eastern Europe indicates that “Our factory planning service line includes production footprint & network, factory planning & layout design, zero emission factory, ramp-up support and interim management.”“This strategic move supports our clients from the initial concept to the start of production (SOP). Our cutting-edge ‘digital factory’ planning tool suite is at the forefront of industrial innovation. It offers advanced layout and material flow optimization during all planning phases. This technological advantage ensures superior planning quality, enabling manufacturers to navigate today’s challenges and build robust, future-ready facilities that drive long-term growth and competitive advantage,” commented Bruno Machiels, co-CEO at EFESO Management Consultants.EFESO continues to recruit in Central East Europe region.

