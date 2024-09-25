Find Your Purpose with Les Brown, Diana Leslie & Other Experts’ New Book: "Rise Above"

FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally celebrated motivational speaker and author Les Brown announces collaboration with Diana Leslie and other expert co-authors to present his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom." Set for release at the end of summer, this groundbreaking book is brimming with practical guidance and real-life examples that offer readers the tools to achieve success in both their personal and professional lives."Rise Above" isn’t your typical self-help read; it’s an all-inclusive toolkit for growth and resilience. Inside, readers will find proven techniques to overcome life's obstacles, backed by Les Brown’s wealth of experience and insights from top industry leaders like Diana Leslie. With actionable steps that can be applied right away, this book offers readers practical methods for achieving success and building resilience, whether at work or in their personal journey.Les Brown's earlier books, like "Live Your Dreams" and "It’s Not Over Until You Win," have touched millions worldwide, securing his place as a leading voice in personal development. His timeless advice has proven to be an enduring source of inspiration and guidance for readers of all backgrounds.From humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential figures in their respective fields, Brown’s and Leslie’s lives are a testament to the power of perseverance and mindset. Their stories offer hope and encouragement to those facing difficult times, demonstrating that success is possible, no matter the obstacles.Understanding the various setbacks people face, the authors of Rise Above inspire their audience to address their personal challenges and goals. This project is infused with their feedback, making it deeply relatable to readers everywhere.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayRev Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonBarry CryanWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Diana Leslie and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown Official X: @LesBrown77 Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today About Les Brown and Diana LeslieLes Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.After an illustrious career as a Registered Nurse spanning three decades - from the Emergency Room to the Intensive Care Unit, Diana went on to explore and obtain certifications in Herbology, Aromatherapy, and Detoxification, which assisted her in writing and publishing "Common Jamaican Aromatic Plants" in 2024.As part of her spiritual development, she also completed Reiki training along with meditation/yoga "A Course in Miracles." Whether it was a midlife crisis or some deep yearning, Empress Dyana realized that she was not living her true purpose. She wanted to be a writer and a public speaker despite the discouragement of colleagues. She took a leap of faith by deciding to get training as an empowerment coach and public speaker. Despite feelings of self-doubt and fear, she persevered. Today, her message is one of endless possibilities. She now knows that it's never too late to live your dreams. She considers her “delay”, while caring for her children and elderly parents, simply as detours. Today, she is free to continue her dream to teach, empower, and share her story with anyone who chooses to listen.

