MDC to lead free Missouri River Masterpiece canoe trip Oct. 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri River is one of our state’s great natural resources. Have you ever wanted to get to know it up close?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will lead a free canoe trip down the Missouri River from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 between Rocheport Mo., near Columbia, and Cooper’s Landing Riverside Resort and Marina, near Easley, Mo.

This event is open to up to 20 participants ages 15 and older. Those under 18 years old must have an adult chaperone attending the trip.

A mandatory orientation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the education pond at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center. MDC will provide participants with canoes, paddles, and flotation devices for both the orientation and the trip itself. All participants must attend this orientation to go on the following canoe trip on Oct. 5.

The 14-mile journey will start in Rocheport with a 200-yard trek carrying canoes to the river. The trip is longer than typical MDC-led canoe excursions but will allow for better sights of the beautiful limestone bluffs and wildlife that surround this stretch of the Missouri River. Past float trips have seen bald eagles, green and blue herons, white-tailed deer, and beavers while on the water. Estimated time in the canoes is approximately four hours.

“Canoeing the river lets you feel connected to the flow of the water and beauty of the landscape,” said MDC Naturalist Nikki King, who will lead the float trip.

Participants should dress for the weather, including wearing closed-toed shoes. All are expected to bring water, snacks and a head lamp or flashlight.

This program is dependent on weather and river conditions. Participants will be notified if conditions are not acceptable on the day of the event.

Register for the Missouri River Masterpiece canoe trip here: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4RW

Participants must each register individually. They will automatically be registered into the Thursday orientation upon registration for the trip itself.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs for the preliminary orientation. Participants must transport themselves to and from Rocheport on the day of the float trip. More specific location instructions will be given during orientation.

Contact Naturalist Nikki King at nikki.king@mdc.mo.gov with questions.