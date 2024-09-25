Top Estate Planning Law Firm, Merino & Associates, Earns 2024 Best in Georgia Nomination for Legal Excellence

Attorney David C. Merino, founder of Merino & Associates, LLC and Best of Georgia Nominee Vote for Best of Georgia Nominee Merino & Associates, LLC Merino & Associates, LLC logo - Best of Georgia Nominee

Daily voting for Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll available through October 31, 2024

Guiding our clients through the complex process of estate planning is very rewarding and we are humbled and grateful to be able to participate and assist.” — Attorney David C. Merino

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merino & Associates, LLC, a leading real estate, business law and estate law firm, is proud to announce its nomination for the Georgia Business Journal’s Best of Georgia in the Estate Law category.

“We are honored to be nominated for the Best of Georgia Awards,” said Attorney David C. Merino, the firm’s founder. “Guiding our clients through the complex process of estate planning is very rewarding and we are humbled and grateful to be able to participate and assist.”

The Best of Georgia contest is an annual roundup of the best products and services found across the state, including many categories in legal services. Voting is available here until Oct. 31, 2024 and votes can be cast daily.

Wills, trusts and estates are one of several practice areas at Merino & Associates, LLC, and plays an important role in the practice’s burgeoning growth.

‘We take the time to listen to our clients and understand their unique needs,” explained Merino. “That is the only way to create a customized estate plan that gives a client true peace of mind.”

Merino has more than 20 years of experience practicing in the areas of residential and commercial real estate, business formation, and wills, trusts and estates.

He represents individuals, small businesses, lenders, builders and investors. Merino is admitted to practice law in Georgia and New York, before the United States District and Bankruptcy Courts of the Northern District of Georgia and the Western District of New York.

Attorneys Brittanie Rostamy McCormick and Vinny Merino, respectively, are associates in the firm. For more information about Merino & Associates, LLC, please visit https://merinoandassociates.com/ or call (770) 874-4600.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.