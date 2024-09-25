Tess Mann Atelier Paris Fashion Week Show Canceled Due to Lost Collection in Transit

Tess Mann Atelier Spring/Summer 2025 Sophisticate Collection.

Tess Mann Atelier cancels its Paris Fashion Week showcase due to the loss of the entire Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Updates will follow as they develop.

"We are deeply disheartened that we cannot share the Sophisticate Collection with Paris today, but we remain incredibly grateful for the support of our guests, the fashion community, and our partners.” — Tess Mann

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier regrets to announce that the highly anticipated showcase of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week has been canceled. Despite exhaustive efforts, Tess Mann Atelier’s entire Sophisticate Collection was unfortunately lost in transit and has not been recovered in time for the September 25, 2025 show at the iconic Maison des Métallos.

After extensive communication with the airline and baggage claim teams, the Tess Mann Atelier team were informed that there is no feasible way to retrieve the collection for the show tonight. This decision comes with great disappointment to fashion designer Tess Mann, her team, and the Global Fashion Collective, as well as the guests who were looking forward to experiencing the artistry of her latest designs.

While the collection will not appear on the runway tonight, guests invited by Tess Mann Atelier will still be able to attend the event and enjoy the showcases of other talented designers, using the tickets previously emailed to them by Global Fashion Collective. Tess Mann Atelier states:

In response to this unfortunate situation, the Tess Mann Atelier team shared the following message on social media:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share a significant update regarding today’s showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Due to an unforeseen and unfortunate event, our entire Sophisticate Collection has been lost in transit. Despite every effort made to recover the pieces in time from the airline, it has become clear that we will not be able to present as planned today.

Much like the garments that were swept away on their journey, so too does life sometimes carry us in unexpected directions. In fashion, as in life, moments of loss remind us of the delicate beauty in every endeavor. Though our designs may not grace the runway today, we embrace this moment as part of the unpredictable fabric of our journey, knowing that even in absence, there is a story unfolding.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the team, our supporters, and the fashion community for your continued encouragement. Tess Mann Atelier will rise from this with even greater resolve, and we look forward to sharing the Sophisticate Collection with the world again very soon.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

With love and resilience,

Tess Mann Atelier”

Tess Mann Atelier remains committed to its vision of sustainable fashion and exquisite craftsmanship. Although the Paris show cannot proceed, the brand will continue to focus on future opportunities to showcase its work and connect with fashion enthusiasts.

The Tess Mann Atelier team thanks everyone for their understanding and support during this challenging time. The team is dedicated to communicating updates regarding the situation to all stakeholders involved.

For inquiries or interview requests with Tess Mann, please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the contemporary, confident individual, inspiring them to embrace their true self without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, they are armed with unfailing confidence—both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.



About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion house. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Vancouver Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

