Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Attend Central Florida Leadership Prayer Breakfast

PLANT CITY, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke at the Central Florida Leadership Prayer Breakfast about the DeSantis administration’s commitment to faith, family, and life. They highlighted the success of Hope Florida in connecting the faith community with Floridians looking for help, including families and mothers. The prayer breakfast was organized by All Pro Pastors, a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to create pastor-to-pastor support and fellowship.

“Florida’s faith-based institutions have long served and strengthened communities across the state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are proud to support and partner with the faith community in Florida, and we thank them for their critical role in the Hope Florida initiative.”

“By uniting individuals from all sectors of the community who want to help, we have created a network of support beyond what government can do alone,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “A sincere thank you to our state’s faith leaders for serving Florida families through Hope Florida’s CarePortal. The Governor and I are grateful that an increasing number of Floridians are getting help and finding success thanks to the faith community’s role in Hope Florida.”

The Governor and the First Lady also took the opportunity to pray for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene making landfall on Thursday.

Hope Florida

Through implementation at multiple state agencies, Hope Florida provides Hope Navigation to help Floridians get help for immediate and long-term needs and financially supports nonprofits and churches through the Hope Florida Fund. Hope Florida guides Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, nonprofits, government entities, and faith-based communities. The Hope Florida CarePortal alerts participating churches to immediate needs in their communities and churches compete to meet Floridians’ needs.

By calling 833-GET-HOPE, Floridians can speak with Hope Navigators who help identify their needs, develop long-term goals, map out a path forward, and work to ensure all sectors of the community are part of the lasting solution. In the three years since Hope Florida’s launch, nearly 30,000 Floridians have reduced their reliance upon or are no longer reliant on government assistance—a reduction which is estimated to save the State of Florida nearly $800 million over the next decade.

Floridians who need support can connect with Hope Florida by calling the Hope Line (833-GET-HOPE). Organizations or individuals interested in partnering with Hope Florida to give help can visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

###