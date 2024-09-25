UCR Palm Desert Partners with Green Flower to Offer Cutting-Edge Cannabis Training

This is an exciting time to be involved in such a transformative field, and we’re proud to offer an opportunity that paves the way for lasting success.” — Agam Patel, executive director of UCR Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of California, Riverside-Palm Desert is making bold strides in expanding its academic offerings to equip students with the tools they need for thriving careers in emerging industries. This week, the center proudly announced the addition of three innovative certificate programs aimed at providing cutting-edge job skills training in a booming field.To meet the surging demand for skilled workers in the cannabis industry, UCR Palm Desert has partnered with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, to launch these highly sought-after programs. Students will gain hands-on training in advanced dispensary operations, cannabis manufacturing, and cultivation techniques.“We are passionate about empowering our community, and these programs provide the skills, training, and knowledge needed to access this fast-growing sector,” said Agam Patel, executive director of UCR Palm Desert. “This is an exciting time to be involved in such a transformative field, and we’re proud to offer an opportunity that paves the way for lasting success."The cannabis industry has become a multi-billion dollar enterprise, spanning everything from medical applications to recreational use, cultivation, and retail. With its rapid growth and evolving regulations, it has created countless opportunities in a wide range of professions, from agriculture and manufacturing to business development and healthcare. As legalization expands, the need for trained professionals in this dynamic field continues to rise.Each of the three certificate programs takes nine weeks to complete, offered fully online in an asynchronous format so participants can proceed at their own pace. Upon completion of the Green Flower certificate, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network which includes industry job listings in Southern California and across the country. Classes start Oct. 7—enroll now and save $150 with code UCRFIRST. Courses are $750, and registration is open until Oct. 14. Flexible payment plans available.“Green Flower is thrilled to expand our partnership with the University of California Riverside by launching new workforce training programs at the UCR Palm Desert Center. After nearly four years of collaboration with the UCR University Extension team, it was an easy decision to extend our work to Palm Desert to meet the area's workforce needs. UCR's dedication to helping working adults qualify for new careers is inspiring,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower. “ We're excited to begin offering these programs to the public to help people train for careers in cannabis retail, manufacturing, and agriculture..”For more information on the certificate programs please visit the website at https://cannabisstudies.palmdesert.ucr.edu/ ###Founded in 2005 as a hub of cultural, artistic, and scientific research, the UCR Palm Desert Center provides a robust schedule of public education offerings—from the acclaimed Arts & Letters series to science lectures, and from health and wellness programs to a full slate of learning opportunities for every age. Visit: palmdesert.ucr.edu.Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

