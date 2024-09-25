Perla Lichi Design Announces Increased Demand for Full-Service Luxury Interior Design and Remodeling in South Florida

This remodeled unit at L'Hermitage in Fort Lauderdale, FL sold in record time, says Victor Attias of The Attias Group. 'Prospective buyers were clearly captivated by the results of Perla Lichi's vision and execution." "In today's market, buyers are looking for turnkey," says Frank Garcia, Engel & Völkers Real Estate.

Perla Lichi provides turnkey luxury residential interior design services. She is focused on delivering one-stop-shop results and client satisfaction.

Prospective buyers were clearly captivated by the results of Perla's vision and execution because both units quickly garnered attention and fetched record-setting prices.” — Victor Attias, The Attias Team

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perla Lichi of Perla Lichi Design, a leader in high-end interior design and remodeling, reports that over the last six months she has noticed increased demand for full-service luxury design and remodeling in South Florida. “More and more residents are looking for a one-stop-one-source company that can provide project management to oversee all aspects of their remodel,” Lichi says. “They don’t have the time or the inclination to do it themselves. They just want it done.” As a result, Lichi adds that Realtors and brokers have also recently told her that a complete or partial remodel has helped them sell properties in record time.Realtors Victor Attias, of The Attias Team, serving Fort Lauderdale, and Frank Garcia of Engel & Völkers Realty, serving Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and surrounding communities, agree this is happening.Attias says that “Perla’s luxury design services have become an integral part of our white glove service. Together with Perla Lichi Design over the last 20 years we have completed many luxury remodels, including two recent ones at L’Hermitage, an oceanside condominium at 3100 N. Ocean Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Prospective buyers were clearly captivated by the results of Perla's vision and execution because both units quickly garnered attention and fetched record-setting prices.“As active Realtors who are busy with our main purpose, which is building relationships, it is comforting to know that a trusted designer like Perla Lichi can manage the entire remodel project. We have always been impressed with Perla Lichi’s passion for what she does and the care in which she provides advice and design excellence for our clients who may be buying or selling.”Describing a recent client experience, Frank Garcia of Engel & Völkers, said, “We had a unit at Solemar Condominium, 1116 N. Ocean Blvd., in Pompano Beach, on the market for nine months. We matched the seller with Perla, and were pleasantly surprised when the unit sold within two months after the interior design upgrade was done.”Garcia added: “In today’s market, buyers are looking for turnkey. With a turnkey unit in a new building, they can immediately enjoy their lifestyle.”Lichi explains that full-service remodeling includes private design consultations to determine what the client wants. A range of colors and products are then selected and presented, based on what they learned at client meetings—about their preferences and, of course, about their dreams. “Then we create professional three-dimensional digital renderings that are so accurate the clients know almost exactly what the finished rooms are going to look like.“This takes unexpected surprises out of the process,” says Lichi. “Collaborating closely with our client, we can study the renderings together and agree on any changes or substitutions that may be called for before the first dollar has been invested in actual product.”Perla Lichi, ASID, is a Florida licensed (FL LIC. 1727) high-end interior designer , with an office/showroom at 2101 NW 33rd Street, Suite 300 in Pompano Beach, FL. In addition to her residential work, Perla Lichi also designs light commercial and sacred spaces , including the Chabads of Parkland and West Boca, and soon the 777 Moshiach Center in Lauderhill. An honors graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), Lichi has designed hundreds of residences in South Florida and other states. When the economy changed in 2009, she looked for work elsewhere. Her search resulted in more than 20 ultra high-end luxury residential projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, South Africa, Kenya, and Guyana.

