Sedra Solutions Announces Results of Proof of Concept Conducted by Gravity Stack

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedra Solutions, a leader in AI-driven financial investigation technology, today announced the successful results of a Proof of Concept (PoC) conducted by Gravity Stack, a subsidiary of Reed Smith LLP and a provider of legal and compliance solutions. The PoC demonstrated the effectiveness of Sedra's advanced platform in streamlining financial investigations and uncovering complex fraud patterns, with Gravity Stack expressing strong approval of the platform's capabilities.

Gravity Stack utilized a synthetic dataset comprising 20,000 transactions from 60 fictitious companies to rigorously evaluate the platform's ability to detect fraudulent payment schemes. Gravity Stack's team, operating with minimal prior information, swiftly identified fraudulent activity, demonstrating Sedra's strength in uncovering financial misconduct.

According to the White Paper authored by Gravity Stack, "Gravity Stack found Sedra’s platform to be highly successful in detecting suspicious transactions. The platform is built on graph database technology, allowing reviewers to not only review one-to-one originator-to-beneficiary transactions but also the review of multi-party transactions involving three or more parties.”



Key Takeaways:

• Scalability and performance: Sedra's AI-driven platform efficiently processes large datasets, making it ideal for complex investigations.

• Advanced data visualization: Sedra’s platform's graph database technology helps uncover hidden financial relationships and multi-party transaction patterns.

• User-friendly interface: Non-technical professionals can easily navigate the intuitive platform, speeding up the investigation process.

• AI-powered automation: Sedra automates key investigative tasks such as data cleansing and anomaly detection, reducing manual effort and the risk of human error.

• Real-time insights: Sedra’s platform provides actionable insights into patterns and anomalies in, enabling faster and more accurate decisions.

"Sedra's platform has opened new avenues for us to explore and expand into emerging markets with advanced financial investigation needs," shared Bryon Bratcher, Managing Director at Gravity Stack. "Its impressive ability to streamline complex investigations will play a key role as we continue to evolve our solutions. We are excited to build on this success with Sedra as it further enhances this powerful tool to address the evolving challenges of financial crime investigations.”

"We are thrilled that Gravity Stack was impressed by the Proof-of-Concept results and our AI-driven platform's power. Their feedback is invaluable," said Michael Harris, VP of Global Sales & Growth at Sedra Solutions, "and we are eager to continue refining the platform to meet the evolving needs of investigators. Sedra's ability to efficiently detect complex fraud patterns provides a significant advantage for organizations looking to gain insight into potentially bad behavior and protect their businesses."

As the need for advanced financial investigation tools grows, Sedra Solutions and Gravity Stack are committed to working together to advance the platform's capabilities for their clients. Upcoming developments to Sedra’s platform will further empower lawyers, forensic accountants, compliance officers, and corporate investigators in their fight against financial crime.

Sedra Solutions and Gravity Stack will present the results of this PoC at Relativity Fest in Chicago from September 25 - 27, 2024. Attendees interested in learning more or meeting with the team can email sales@sedrasolutions.com.

Read the report "Leveraging Sedra Solutions for Investigating Financial Crime White Paper."

About Gravity Stack

Gravity Stack, a subsidiary of Reed Smith LLP launched in 2018, serves as a trusted partner for modern legal and compliance functions. Our clients include in-house legal and compliance leaders as well as other AmLaw 200 law firms. Gravity Stack's services encompass Forensics and Investigations, Disputes and eDiscovery, Cybersecurity and Incident Response, Corporate Transactions, Contract Management, Legal Business Consulting, and Legal AI Transformation.

About Sedra Solutions

Founded in 2022, Sedra Solutions is revolutionizing forensic accounting for businesses and governments with its advanced algorithms, AI, and Machine Learning-driven software platform. Specializing in detecting and documenting financial fraud, Sedra offers significant time and cost savings. Sedra aims to arm organizations with cutting-edge analytic tools for efficiently tackling financial fraud. Sedra is committed to innovation and continually evolving to meet the challenges of financial analysis. As a new force in forensic accounting technology, Sedra is a crucial ally for organizations aiming to protect their financial interests, heralding a more secure and transparent financial future. To learn more about Sedra Solutions and its innovative approach, visit www.sedrasolutions.com or explore our LinkedIn company page.

