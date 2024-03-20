Sedra Solutions Welcomes Eric Lewis as New Advisory Council Member

A top lawyer in international litigation and arbitration joins Sedra's leadership and strengthens the company's position in financial forensic investigations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024

• Renowned Expertise in International Litigation and Arbitration Joins Leadership Team

• Strategic Enhancement to Sedra's Global Compliance and Investigation Services

• Commitment to Excellence and Innovation in Financial Forensic Investigations

Sedra Solutions, a trailblazer in financial forensic investigations technology, is pleased to announce the addition of Eric Lewis to its Advisory Council. This appointment marks another significant step in the company's journey, emphasizing its ongoing dedication to enriching our leadership with unparalleled expertise and vision.

Eric Lewis, a senior practitioner who has worked in international litigation and arbitration, has an extensive background that spans complex securities litigation, serious financial fraud, and international insolvency. He has served as lead counsel in some of the most significant financial and fraud-related litigations globally and acted for sovereigns, financial institutions, hedge funds, and global liquidators. Lewis's arrival heralds a new era of strategic insight and legal acumen at Sedra Solutions.

Integrating robust legal frameworks and cutting-edge technology is paramount in the rapidly evolving landscape of financial investigations. Eric Lewis's profound understanding of international legal challenges and his proactive approach to litigation and compliance align seamlessly with Sedra's mission to offer innovative solutions to its global clientele. His expertise will be instrumental in refining the company's strategic direction, ensuring a comprehensive legal framework underpins Sedra's cutting-edge technological solutions.

"Sedra Solutions stands at the forefront of financial forensic investigations, and I am honored to join its Advisory Council," said Eric Lewis. "The company's commitment to leveraging advanced technology in getting to the heart of cases quickly and efficiently is commendable and aligns with my professional ethos. I look forward to contributing to Sedra's ongoing success and helping navigate the complexities of the digital and legal landscapes."

"Sedra Solutions pushes the boundaries of what's possible in financial forensic investigations," said CEO Fahad Al Mutawa. "Eric Lewis's appointment to our Advisory Council is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. His vast experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we expand our offerings and empower our clients with the tools they need to tackle financial fraud effectively."

About Sedra Solutions

Founded in 2022, Sedra Solutions is revolutionizing forensic accounting for businesses and governments with its advanced algorithms, AI, and Machine Learning-driven software platform. Specializing in detecting and documenting financial fraud, Sedra offers significant time and cost savings.

Sedra aims to arm organizations with cutting-edge analytic tools for efficiently tackling financial fraud. Sedra's commitment to innovation ensures its software remains at the forefront of technology, continually evolving to meet the challenges of financial analysis. As a new force in forensic accounting technology, Sedra is a crucial ally for organizations aiming to protect their financial interests, heralding a more secure and transparent financial future. To learn more about Sedra Solutions and its innovative approach, visit www.sedrasolutions.com or explore our LinkedIn company page.