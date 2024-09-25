Alpha Phi Alpha awards scholarships to STEM students at HBCUs in honor of famed Tuskegee Airman, General Charles McGee

2024 McGee Scholars Brigadier General McGee

Brigadier General Charles McGee scholarships awarded to STEM students at NC A&T and Howard University

The aim of the scholarship is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while promoting the legacy of General Charles McGee, Tuskegee Airman” — Steve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship Chair

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee Scholarship, a living monument in honor of famed Tuskegee Airman, awards scholarships to Xavier Rush, a North Carolina A&T State University, Computer Science major and Olivia Mathews, a Howard University, Computer Science major.The Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee scholarship aims to increase the STEM pipeline for underserved youthSteve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship ChairAlpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter in Montgomery County (MD), has awarded 2024 Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM scholarships to Xavier Rush and Olivia Matthews. Xavier is a graduate of Edison High School with a 4.14 GPA. He is a freshman Computer Science major at North Carolina A&T State University. Xavier was selected for the Alpha Phi Alpha Leadership Development Institute for two consecutive years, where he served as a Lead Ambassador. Xavier has been a leader in Top Teens of America supporting the March of Dimes and senior citizens programs. He has numerous civic, community service and sports awards for track and field. Olivia Matthews is a Sophomore Computer Science major with a 3.3 GPA at Howard University. She has demonstrated both high school and collegiate community service activities, including participating in Feed My Starving Children and Gifts For Children Donations programs. Olivia organized a prom for individuals with disabilities in the Twin Cities community.The McGee scholarship is a “living monument” to recognize and continue the legacy of the famed Tuskegee Airman. It is awarded to historically underserved and underrepresented high school and college students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees at any of the nearly 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102. During his amazing life, he flew 409 aerial fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history. He is enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame. His military service began as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd, famed pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country in World War II. General McGee was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for 81 years and was active in the Montgomery County (MD) Chapter for nearly 30 years, where he inspired and mentored three generations of Alpha men, thousands of STEM students, and millions of Americans.We are actively soliciting public, corporate and community partner support to make this living monument a reality. To donate or for more information, please visit our website www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org or reach us by email: McGeeStem@IUL1906.org.

