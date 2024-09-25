Seller Assistant Announces new tools for Amazon Sellers

VPN by Seller Assistant Seller Assistant - Powerful Amazon Product Research Tool Seller Assistant API

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In September 2024, Seller Assistant announced exciting new updates designed to empower Amazon sellers with cutting-edge tools that simplify product sourcing and improve business efficiency.The newly launched VPN by Seller Assistant provides secure, unrestricted access to global websites, enabling seamless product research without geo-restrictions.Key Features:Cost-effective and convenientVPN by Seller Assistant is included in the Seller Assistant subscription, offering a complete package with both a powerful research tool and secure VPN access.Enhanced Product ResearchEasily switch IP addresses to explore region-specific Amazon marketplaces. Sellers gain insights into local pricing, competition, and trends, providing a strategic advantage whether researching new markets or monitoring competitors.Unblock Any Website WorldwideVPN by Seller Assistant bypasses geo-restrictions, allowing access to any website or retailer from any location—essential for researching products and pricing across regions.Simple Team Access ManagementEasily manage VPN access for team members, such as employees or virtual assistants, without compromising security. Each team member has a secure login to Seller Assistant, eliminating the need to share sensitive VPN passwords.Proxy Bypass for Amazon Seller CentralStay connected to Amazon Seller Central even when using restricted networks. The proxy bypass feature allows sellers to access Seller Central with their IP address while using an active proxy, ensuring critical tasks can be completed without delays.Seller Assistant API integrations enable Amazon sellers to automate essential product sourcing tasks such as sales estimation, product restriction checks, and product identification. This saves time, improves decision-making accuracy, and streamlines the entire process.Automated Sales Estimation by BSR and CategoryThe API allows sellers to estimate product sales based on Best Seller Rank (BSR), category, and domain, offering accurate sales predictions to assist with inventory planning and market strategies.Sales Estimation by ASINSellers can obtain focused, accurate sales forecasts for individual products, allowing for more precise sales planning and performance tracking.ASIN Restriction ChecksSellers can now verify their eligibility to sell specific products through the API, ensuring compliance with Amazon’s policies based on the ASIN and domain.Product IdentificationSellers can retrieve product ASINs based on UPC or EAN codes, simplifying cross-referencing and catalog management. The API also allows sellers to obtain UPC and EAN codes for specific ASINs, ensuring full access to product data.For more information on using Seller Assistant’s API, refer to the API documentation.Zapier Integration with Seller AssistantSeller Assistant now integrates with Zapier, giving Amazon sellers the ability to automate workflows and streamline operations with ease. This integration connects Seller Assistant with thousands of other apps through Zapier’s platform, allowing sellers to create custom automated workflows (known as "Zaps") without coding.Advanced Seller SpySeller Spy automates competitor analysis, allowing sellers to track competitor activity, including new or discontinued products and price changes. With no product limits, sellers can now monitor thousands of competitor products, providing flexibility and deeper insights for price optimization and portfolio management.Seller Assistant continues to empower Amazon sellers with the tools needed to optimize product research, save time, and automate essential tasks. These updates are designed to help sellers grow their businesses by focusing on expanding their Amazon operations.About Seller AssistantSeller Assistant is an all-in-one product sourcing software offering features vital for Amazon sellers. It includes three extensions—Seller Assistant Extension, IP Alert, and VPN by Seller Assistant—and tools such as the Price List Analyzer, Seller Spy, Side Panel View, API Integrations, FBM & FBA Profit Calculator, and Restrictions Checker. With Zapier integration, sellers can create custom workflows to streamline their product sourcing process.

