Prime Minister Golob: "We will do everything to preserve the integrity of the Charter and international law"

SLOVENIA, September 25 - The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. This was the first of three high-level discussions chaired by Slovenia this week under its Presidency of the UN Security Council.

In his address as Security Council chair, Prime Minister Golob stated that European countries are united in their condemnation of Russia’s aggression, which violates all principles of international law and the UN Charter.

"At this dire moment, while Ukrainian civilian casualties are on the rise, while critical civilian infrastructure is collapsing and while battlefields keep expanding, Ukraine has not failed the international community," he said, adding that, despite its own problems, Ukraine helped Slovenia after last year’s devastating floods. "Even in the darkest moments of this aggression, Ukraine has remained an active member of the UN which has stood in solidarity with other countries," said the Prime Minister.

"For Slovenia, the case is clear: With this war, a lot is at stake. If Russia wins, then the trampling of international humanitarian law and gross violations of the UN Charter will win as well," said Mr Golob. "This is not a world that Slovenia wants to be part of. We will do everything in our power to prevent this from becoming a new normal and to preserve the integrity of the Charter and international law. Not just in Ukraine, but also in Palestine and the rest of the Middle East," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Golob met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a bilateral meeting. They talked about Ukraine’s European perspective, with a special emphasis on the enlargement portfolio envisaged for Marta Kos, candidate for European Commissioner. Both leaders expressed mutual satisfaction and hope for a fruitful cooperation, as this important responsibility has been entrusted to Slovenia.

Prime Minister yesterday also had a telephone conversation with King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, with whom he exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in Palestine and discussed how to increase access to humanitarian aid in crisis hotspots.

Today will be the main event of Slovenia’s Presidency, an open debate entitled "Leadership for Peace", which will focus on Security Council’s actions on three foreign policy issues: Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan. The debate will be chaired by Prime Minister Robert Golob. Before the meeting’s beginning, Prime Minister Golob will make a statement to the media.

A meeting on Palestine will be held on Friday.

Today, Prime Minister Robert Golob will also attend an event dedicated to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, hosted by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. In the evening, the Prime Minister and Ms Gaber will attend a reception hosted by President Biden and his wife Jill Biden. Ms Gaber will also attend a lunch hosted by the first lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden.

Yesterday on the margins of the UN General Assembly session, Ms Tina Gaber attended an event hosted by the first lady of Turkey, Emina Erdogan, dedicated to the presentation of the African Culture House. The first lady of Turkey opened the African Culture House in Ankara following several visits to Africa alongside her husband, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Its main mission is to promote the fair sale of handicrafts by African women artisans.

Statement by Dr Robert Golob, Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia at the Briefing on Maintenance of International Peace and Security in Ukraine, New York, 24 September 2024

I wish to thank the Secretary General for his insightful comments. I welcome the participation of President Zelensky at this meeting, and I also appreciate the participation of other countries in this discussion.

Excellencies,

The European countries are united in condemnation of this aggression, which violates every possible principle and law, including the UN Charter. My colleagues will elaborate on this.

I am genuinely frustrated that I sit here in front of you at this Council, together with the most powerful countries in the world with the sole responsibility to ensure peace and security across the globe, and yet we are unable to do anything about the most extensive conventional war the world has seen in decades. That we are powerless to bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine.

Now is a good opportunity to accept some sobering truths and acknowledge that this Council has failed the people of Ukraine. But please, allow me to share a slightly different view of the situation. Even at this dire moment, while Ukrainian civilian casualties are on the rise, while critical civilian infrastructure is collapsing and while battlefields keep expanding, Ukraine has not failed the international community. Far from it. Even in the darkest moments of this ongoing aggression, Ukraine has remained an active member of the UN which has stood in solidarity with other countries.

I can personally attest to this. One year ago, Slovenia experienced unprecedented floods of catastrophic dimensions. Rivers were overflowing, family houses were buried underneath heaps of earth and people were drowning. It was a disaster of proportions never seen before in our country. And during all of this, Ukraine made a gesture Slovenians will never forget. During the war, while missiles and drones were hitting Kyiv and other cities, Ukraine sent a whole convoy of aid and over 50 members of its national emergency team to help deal with the aftermath of the floods in Slovenia. Usually we would say that we all stand with Ukraine, but when it really mattered to us, as Slovenians, it was Ukraine that stood with Slovenia.

While Ukrainian ports and ships are under constant barrage, and while the Ukrainian civilian population is suffering, Ukraine has done its utmost to practise solidarity with the rest of the world. With its Grain from Ukraine initiative, it has ensured the flow of tens of thousands of tonnes of grain to those who need it most. Even in the midst of an existential war, Ukraine stands with the international community and member states when they need it.

For Slovenia, the case is clear: With this war, a lot is at stake. If Russia wins, then the trampling of international humanitarian law and gross violations of the Charter will win as well.

If Putin prevails, not only Europe but the whole world will become less safe and less stable. The United Nations was created to prevent bigger countries from imposing their will on their neighbours. We should not allow its members to violate the rules and UN Charter with impunity just because they believe they can. If unchallenged, each one of us will pay the price.

And this is not a world that Slovenia wants to be part of. We will do everything in our power to prevent this from becoming a new normal and preserve the integrity of the Charter and international law. Not just in Ukraine, but also in Palestine and the rest of the Middle East.

Dear colleagues,

The process of restoring European security and healing the rifts in international relations can only begin when peace in Ukraine is achieved. Until then, we will keep pressing for peace. Only a just peace will give generations of Ukrainians a brighter future, and only a lasting peace will allow them to grow and flourish. Such a peace cannot come at the expense of the fundamental principles enshrined in the UN Charter, including respect for territorial integrity. This vision is worth believing in and working towards. Slovenia will continue to stand by Ukraine until it achieves this vision of a just peace. And I know Ukraine will stand with us if and when we need it.