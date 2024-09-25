Art Pharmacy Leader Co-Authors Global Alliance for Behavioral Health and Social Justice Policy Brief

“Social Prescribing to Advance Health Equity” outlines novel treatment to improve overall wellbeing

Social prescribing can advance health and well-being and facilitate social connection for everyone when implemented with an equity approach.” — Art Pharmacy Head of Research Lucy Rabinowitz Bailey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art Pharmacy , a healthcare-grade social prescribing solution, is proud to share the recent Global Alliance for Behavioral Health and Social Justice policy brief, “Social Prescribing to Advance Health Equity,” co-authored by the company’s Head of Research Lucy Rabinowitz Bailey.The policy brief elevates social prescribing as a pathway for equitable outcomes and shares implications for practice, research, and policy makers. By providing an innovative approach to personalized patient care, existing healthcare systems can implement social prescribing to help address individual and population well-being in a way that addresses inequities.“We are thrilled to share this brief with the Global Alliance’s network and other individuals working to transform health and well-being,” Rabinowitz Bailey said. “Social prescribing can advance health and well-being and facilitate social connection for everyone when implemented with an equity approach, including cultural humility, community orientation, and removing systemic barriers.”Social prescribing is the practice of referring patients to community-based resources, such as arts and culture engagements or nature experiences, to effectively promote whole person health. Social prescribing is an effective way to improve mental health, reduce social isolation and loneliness, and promote adherence to co-morbid treatment plans.Art Pharmacy’s arts-based social prescribing solution uniquely combines decades of research in the field of arts and health with the well-developed care model of social prescribing to address some of the nation’s most challenging health problems. Art Pharmacy is currently active in Georgia, California, and Massachusetts, with plans to expand to further markets over the coming months.The Global Alliance for Behavioral Health and Social Justice (formerly the American Orthopsychiatry Association) is a community of individuals and organizations dedicated to the informing policy, practice, and research concerning behavioral health, social justice, and well-being.To read the briefing, visit www.bhjustice.org/blog/social-prescribing-to-advance-health-equity/ . To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co . To learn more about www.bhjustice.org/ # # #About Art PharmacyArt Pharmacy is a healthcare services business that works with healthcare partners (insurance plans, health systems), universities, and non-profit organizations to develop arts-based social prescribing ecosystems and implement arts-based social prescribing initiatives. Art Pharmacy’s smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences, and decades of research to match each patient with appropriate arts and culture engagements. Art Pharmacy offers a closed-loop referral system, care plan integration, and outcomes monitoring. To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co

