DDG Ellard opens 7th meeting of UN Committee of Experts on Business and Trade Statistics

“Traditional trade statistics serve as the bedrock for analysing the flow of goods and services across borders,” she said. “Simultaneously, business statistics provide invaluable insights into the structural and operational aspects of enterprises. However, these two streams operate on separate, parallel tracks. Accordingly, to truly harness the potential of data in informing strategic decisions, it is essential to integrate these two domains to achieve a comprehensive view of global trade patterns.”

DDG Ellard emphasized that by merging these two data streams, policymakers can obtain a more comprehensive picture of global trade, particularly in understanding the behaviour of firms of different sizes, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in international trade. This, she noted, is crucial for identifying growth patterns, fostering resilience, and promoting the inclusion of SMEs in global markets. She also stressed the importance of granular trade data for developing economies as they seek to deepen their integration into the multilateral trading system.

“As our Director-General (Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala) often emphasizes, the future of trade is services, digital, and green — and it must be inclusive,” DDG Ellard remarked. She added that accurate, timely trade data is indispensable for achieving this vision and ensuring that trade policies are both effective and equitable.

DDG Ellard highlighted four key areas where integrated data can significantly impact policy decisions.

First, with the expansion of the services sector and the rise of online services trade, it is essential to accurately capture the different modes of delivery, such as cross-border transactions and the movement of people across borders. This data will help policymakers navigate this growing sector more effectively.

Second, by integrating environmental data with trade and business statistics, decision-makers can assess the sustainability of trade practices and formulate policies that balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Third, DDG Ellard emphasized the need for gender-disaggregated data to identify disparities and support inclusive growth by promoting women's participation in international trade.

Finally, gathering trade data at the subnational level offers a deeper understanding of regional economic dynamics, enabling policymakers to develop strategies that promote equitable and balanced growth. Collectively, these integrated data approaches will enhance the ability of policymakers to make informed, sustainable, and inclusive decisions for the global economy.

Looking forward, DDG Ellard called for a continued focus on developing multidimensional data to support evidence-based policymaking. She encouraged participants to engage actively and share their insights to contribute to the development of comprehensive statistical methodologies that will underpin sustainable and inclusive trade policies in the years to come.

DDG Ellard's full speech is available here.

The 7th meeting of the UN Committee of Experts on Business and Trade Statistics takes place from 24 to 26 September 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Since its establishment, the Committee has focused on improving business and trade statistics by enhancing coordination, methodology, capacity-building, and communication. Its strategic approach emphasizes horizontal and vertical integration of these statistics across various domains.

At the upcoming meeting, the Committee will review progress made by its task teams, address follow-up actions from the United Nations Statistical Commission, and discuss new developments.

The meeting will also provide strategic direction for the Committee’s work programme, ensuring that current efforts to better integrate business and trade statistics align with the broader goal of strengthening their connection to other statistical areas.