The Smart Society Show launches hosted by Ex-UK Energy Minister Chris Skidmore and VC Managing Partner Brynne Kennedy

I am delighted to launch The Smart Society Show with Brynne. Each week, we will share insights from climate leaders and scale-ups who are shaping the largest economic opportunity in a generation.” — Chris Skidmore, Former UK Energy Minister

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Climate and energy technology venture capital firm Smart Society Ventures (SSV) today announced the launch of The Smart Society Show alongside Climate Week NYC. The Smart Society Show is a new climate technology podcast hosted by Former UK Energy Minister, Rt. Hon Chris Skidmore and SSV Managing Partner, Brynne Kennedy. Skidmore and Kennedy will share news on climate and technology markets, and showcase global climate policy leaders and technology Founder and CEOs in two interview segments entitled “Climate Leaders” and “Chasing Unicorns.”Skidmore, who is well-known globally as the first person in the world to write Net Zero legislation into law, is a leading global voice on climate policy and innovation. Kennedy founded and led UK software company Topia to global scale as CEO, before founding UK and Switzerland-based global climate and energy tech investment firm Smart Society Ventures. In 2020, she ran for US Congress in California on a platform of decarbonization and innovation. Earlier this month, Smart Society Ventures announced that Skidmore had joined the firm as a Founding Advisor.The first episode of The Smart Society Show features newly appointed UK Climate Envoy, Rachel Kyte in one of her first interviews since her appointment by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with Allister Furey, Founder and CEO of UK scale-up Sylvera, a carbon data platform that recently announced a $57M Series B funding round led by Balderton Capital. Skidmore and Kennedy have future episodes planned with leading climate policy leaders across the UK, US and Europe, corporate executives driving the transition to a low carbon economy and Founders and CEOs of some of the largest and fastest growing climate technology companies globally.“I am delighted to launch the Smart Society Show with Brynne and join SSV as a Founding Advisor,” said Skidmore. “Each week, we will share insights from the climate leaders, start-ups and scale-ups who are shaping the world’s largest economic opportunity in a generation and driving the path to Net Zero.”“The Smart Society Show forms a key part of SSV’s mission to help build climate technology unicorns and accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy,” said Kennedy. “75% of our target emissions reductions must come from technologies in the early-adoption phase. We are excited to share the stories of these rapidly growing tech companies - and showcase the next generation of unicorns in what is the largest investment sector of our generation.”The Smart Society Show will air bi-weekly on Thursdays. It will be distributed globally via Spotify and iTunes.

