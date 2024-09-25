Serrala and NTT DATA Implement Advanced Accounts Receivable Solutions for Transpetro

Transpetro x Serrala

Serrala & NTT DATA implement FS² AutoBank and FS² Collections & Disputes at Transpetro, enhancing financial automation, efficiency, and transformation.

This investment aligns with our commitment to innovation and efficiency, empowering us to better serve our customers and stakeholders.” — Rodrigo França, Finance Manager of Transpetro

NORDESDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation software, proudly announces the implementation process of its Accounts Receivable solutions FS² AutoBank and FS² Collections & Disputes for Transpetro, Brazil’s leading oil and gas transportation company. The solution developed by Serrala aims to offer the client significant bolstering of its financial automation capabilities, simplifying processes, and enhancing operational efficiency.During the approach with Serrala, Transpetro indicated its need for comprehensive finance automation solutions to streamline their operations and drive digital transformation initiatives. Utilizing SAP as their core ERP, Transpetro engaged Serrala’s solutions for their robust features, scalability, and proven track record in optimizing financial processes.“We are excited to initiate this collaboration with Serrala and NTT DATA for the implementation of FS2 AutoBank and FS2 Collections & Disputes,” said Rodrigo França, Finance Manager of Transpetro. "This investment aligns with our commitment to innovation and efficiency, empowering us to better serve our customers and stakeholders."Serrala offers advanced automation capabilities for matching invoices to payments through intelligent cash application and faster payment recovery through automated collections & disputes management, enabling organizations to accelerate cash flows and automate manual processes. Serrala, as an SAP finance management partner, is committed to the SAP principles and aligned with the clean core approach, guaranteeing a strong collaboration."We are thrilled about Transpetro's implementation of our Cash Application & Collections Management solutions, a testament to the growing demand for advanced finance automation in the logistics sector. This integration, facilitated by our strategic partnership with NTT DATA, highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in driving digital transformation initiatives." stated Magali Nedjar, Serrala SVP Partner Ecosystems.NTT DATA will lead the implementation of both solutions. “With our expertise in data solutions and commitment to customer success, we will ensure a seamless deployment process and provide ongoing support to maximize the value of the solutions for Transpetro”. said Ricardo Fachin, CEO of NTT DATA.This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Serrala as we are committed to the pursuit of overall innovation and excellence.For more information about Serrala FS² AutoBank and FS² Collections & Disputes solutions, please visit:About NTT DATANTT DATA is a leading provider of data solutions and services, helping organizations unlock the power of data to drive business success. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, NTT DATA delivers end-to-end data solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer.About SerralaSerrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.