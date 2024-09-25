Minister Siviwe Gwarube post-briefing media statement

Today, the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has requested an urgent meeting with Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, to find solutions to the growing budget crisis faced by the education sector.

These budget pressures, which have been building for years, are the result of aggressive fiscal consolidation, economic stagnation, and mismanagement in government spending.

The consequences of these cuts are now set to directly impact schools, educators, and learners across the country.

"It is no secret that several provincial departments of education have raised concerns about the budget pressures they are facing. These are not just numbers on a spreadsheet but real challenges that translate into fewer teachers, reduced textbooks, and fewer administrative staff. This means teachers will spend more time on administrative tasks and less time teaching, ultimately reducing learning time for our children," the Minister said.

In response to the growing crisis, the Minister convened two special meetings of the Council of Education Ministers (CEM), during which provincial MECs for Education presented a detailed analysis of the budget challenges.

"We are committed to working with Treasury and provincial finance departments to unlock funds that can alleviate the pressures facing education. A cross-departmental reprioritization of budgets may also be necessary to ensure that national priorities, such as education, are adequately funded," said the Minister.

In addition, the Minister has also requested a convening of a political 10X10 meeting between the Minister of Finance, the provincial MECs for Finance, and the nine MECs of Education to work together with all 10 treasuries find pathways for alleviating the pressures facing the education sector.

The Impact of Budget Cuts: A Pending National Crisis

Provinces like the Western Cape have already announced reductions in their basket of teaching posts for 2025, a decision that may result in fewer educators in classrooms. This will likely lead to larger class sizes and reduced individual attention for learners, putting the quality of education outcomes at risk.

Other provinces are facing similar dilemmas, as they grapple with how to fund key services like textbooks, admin support, and scholar transport.

The Minister highlighted that all provinces are being affected, and in the next few years, provincial education departments will find it increasingly difficult to fund their existing programmes within the available budgets.

By 2025/26, four provincial departments will struggle to cover their costs, increasing to five by 2026/27 and seven by 2027/28. These reductions in teaching posts have already been observed in some provinces, although no staff members have been retrenched. Instead, vacancies are not being filled.

The number of learners in the education system has increased by approximately 292,820 over the last five years, further stretching resources. Learner-to-educator ratios are rising in most provinces, jeopardizing the quality of teaching and potentially leading to a decline in performance across the system.

A Legacy of Misaligned Priorities

Minister Gwarube also pointed out that the current fiscal challenges stem from poor policy choices. The South African economy has been stagnant for nearly a decade, with growth rates below 1% in real terms. As a result, government revenues have shrunk, leading to budget cuts across key sectors, including education.

Between 2013 and 2023, the government spent R331 billion bailing out state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This massive figure represents an opportunity cost—the funds could have been better used to support critical sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

"South Africa has lost an estimated R1.5 trillion in economic value to corruption between 2014 and 2023—money that should have been used to build schools, pay teachers, and improve learning conditions. Wasteful expenditure and mismanagement have further hollowed out our ability to fund essential services, leaving our education system vulnerable," Minister Gwarube noted.

She also addressed the unsustainable increases in the public wage bill, which now accounts for 35% of government spending. "We must fairly compensate our public servants, but these above-inflation increases have rendered the wage bill unaffordable. This leaves little room for investment in key sectors like education," she added.

The Long-Term Vision: Investing in Our Future

Minister Gwarube stressed that while immediate interventions are essential, long-term solutions must focus on economic growth and investment in education. "Education is not just another expenditure—it is an investment in our country's future. A well-educated population is the foundation of a prosperous, competitive, and innovative economy.

Without it, we cannot hope to address unemployment or compete globally."

The Minister outlined key priorities for the long-term:

Increased Investment in Education: Education must receive a larger share of the national budget to ensure adequate resources, including enough teachers and quality infrastructure.

Teacher Development: Upskilling educators is crucial to adapting to the evolving demands of the 21st century.

Technology in Education: The digital age requires that we equip schools with digital tools, internet access, and training to prepare learners for the future.

Eradication of Unsafe Infrastructure: The Department remains committed to eliminating unsafe infrastructure such as pit latrines to ensure all learners have safe and dignified learning environments.

Conclusion

Minister Gwarube called on all stakeholders, including the public, private sector, and government, to work together to prioritize education. "We face significant challenges, but they are not insurmountable. Together, we can ensure that education remains the bedrock of South Africa’s future," she concluded.

