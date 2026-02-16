Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso leads back-to-school campaign in Centane, , 16 Feb

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, will visit the Mabobothi Senior Secondary School in Centane, in Eastern Cape on Monday, 16 February 2026, as part of the government's Back-to-School programme to encourage, motivate and prepare learners for the new school year.

The visit will focus on assessing the infrastructure, which is in need of repairs, and providing essential school supplies to learners. These visits are part of Eastern Cape’s government programme, particularly in rural areas, aimed to improve education outcomes and address, digital, and infrastructural challenges.

The Minister will be joined by various stakeholders, political leadership in the province and senior government officials.

The Back-to-School programme is an annual initiative aimed at providing learners with opportunities to become productive, responsible, and competitive citizens through an inclusive quality education system.

The Back-to-School Programme will take place as follows:

Date : Monday, 16 February 2026

Time : 09:00 am

Venue : Centane ( Mabobothi Senior Secondary School)

Members of the media wishing to cover the event can RSVP to Mr Mphahlela Rammutla on Cell: 072 460 1335 or Email: Mphahlela.rammutla@dlrrd.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Ms Linda Page: Chief Director, Strategic Communication

E-mail: Linda.Page@dlrrd.gov.za

Cell: 071 334 3479

#GovZAUpdates

