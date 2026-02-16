President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, 14 February 2026, arrived at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia ahead of the African Union (AU) Summit.

The President is leading a high-level South African delegation at the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of States and Government Session.

The two-day session is scheduled to take place from 14 to 15 February 2026 under the theme: Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.

The AU has designated 2026 as the year of water and sanitation. This is in line with pursuing continental access to sustainable water and reliable sanitation services geared to achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.

The theme aligns with addressing critical and interconnected continental crises as well as harnessing key drivers in tackling water insecurity, poor sanitation, and climate change impact.

South Africa will participate in the AU AIP Water Investment Summit which takes place as a side event on the margin of the 39th African Union Summit. The objective of the event is to bring together member states, investors and development financers to share the investment project pipelines that were showcased at the Africa water summit in Cape Town last year which attracted interests from investors and financiers.

The C5 as chaired by South Africa. The C5 plays an active role as an overseer on the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

The President will also hold several bilateral meetings with other African Heads of State on matters of bilateral mutual interest and continental issues.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates