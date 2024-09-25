Tolentino: Co-sponsorship speech on the Senate resolution congratulating and ommending the Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide on its 46th founding anniversary

PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Co-sponsorship speech on the Senate resolution congratulating and commending the Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide on its 46th founding anniversary

By Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino Mr. President, for several decades, JIL, Jesus Is Lord Church, has been a steadfast pillar of faith, hope, and compassion, inspiring countless lives across the Philippines and beyond. Your unwavering commitment to spreading the message of God's love and transforming lives through your ministry has brought light to many communities. The work you have done in building strong foundations of faith, fostering unity, and offering support to those in need has left an indelible mark in our nation. JIL's journey is a testament to the commitment and faith of its founder, Brother Eddie Villanueva, and the countless members who have embraced their mission of spreading the gospel. As we look ahead, I pray that JIL continues to be a guiding light for all. May your ministry flourish, and may God's blessings be upon each and every member of this wonderful organization. Congratulations, Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide on your 46th anniversary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.