PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Co Sponsorship Speech of Senator Loren Legarda

Senate Bill No. 2838 under Committee Report No. 332

Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers

25 September 2024 Mr. President, my esteemed colleagues, Today, I rise in full support of the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers - a bill that seeks to institutionalize the rights, welfare, and status of our Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) into law. BHWs have long been the unsung heroes of our public health system. They are at the forefront of primary healthcare delivery in our barangays, further magnified during the pandemic and other public health crisis faced by our nation, often serving as the first point of contact for our citizens. From administering basic health services to responding to emergencies, they stand as the backbone of our local healthcare infrastructure. They ensure that health services are not only accessible but also tailored to the unique needs of our localities. These health workers, who are vital to the well-being of our communities, receive far less than what they deserve. Yet, despite their invaluable role in our communities, many BHWs face financial instability, lack of access to benefits, and are undercompensated for the critical services they provide. As the principal author of this bill, we seek to rectify this situation by providing a comprehensive set of compensation, incentives, and benefits to our Barangay Health Workers. Moreover, the bill mandates the establishment of a National BHW Information System to ensure real-time data and better coordination across all levels of government, improving the efficiency and scope of health services. Throughout my terms as a legislator, I have filed measures to provide additional compensation for all health workers during a public health emergency, and to make BHW a permanent position in every barangay with adequate compensation. I have supported the passage of Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act, as well as Senate Bill No. 2620 for its amendments. With this proposed measure, we continue to uphold our commitment to universal health care, ensuring that those who are instrumental in bringing healthcare to our communities receive the support and recognition they so justly deserve. Let us take this step together towards a more equitable, efficient, and accessible healthcare system for every Filipino. Thank you, Mr. President.

