Uttar Pradesh Tourism Strengthens Global Presence at IFTM Top Resa Paris and Hosts Successful Roadshow

Inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion B2B Meetings with the Travel Trade at IFTM Top Resa, Paris An Uttar Pradesh representative with the Travel Trade from France A Glimpse into the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Roadshow in Paris Attendees at the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Roadshow in Paris

Engaging the French Travel Trade Through Exhibition and Roadshow to Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Cultural Heritage and Spiritual Destinations.

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh Tourism proudly participated in the prestigious IFTM Top Resa 2024, held from September 17-19, 2024, in Paris, France. As one of India's most culturally and historically significant states, Uttar Pradesh showcased its diverse tourism offerings, attracting attention from international travel trade professionals, media, and tourists alike. The state’s pavilion was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Jawed Ashraf, Indian Ambassador to France, in the presence of other senior officials from the Indian Embassy and a delegation from Uttar Pradesh.As part of its international outreach, Uttar Pradesh Tourism also successfully organized an exclusive Roadshow on 19th September 2024 at the MERCURE Paris Vaugirard Porte de Versailles. The event brought together key travel agents, tour operators, media representatives, and other tourism stakeholders from France, offering an opportunity to present the rich heritage, spiritual significance, and modern tourism developments of Uttar Pradesh.The state is renowned for its iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the revered spiritual city of Varanasi, and the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya. In addition to these, Uttar Pradesh offers diverse experiences from cultural festivals, wildlife safaris, and spiritual journeys to architectural marvels that date back centuries. During the roadshow, the tourism delegation highlighted the state's offerings, inviting French travelers to explore its vibrant cities, sacred rivers, and rich history.The roadshow in Paris was met with an enthusiastic response, as industry leaders engaged with Uttar Pradesh Tourism representatives to discuss future partnerships and collaborative opportunities. The event underscored the state’s commitment to promoting Uttar Pradesh as a leading tourism destination on the global stage.Uttar Pradesh Tourism’s participation at IFTM Top Resa further strengthened its global visibility, emphasizing its potential as a must-visit destination for culture, history, and spirituality. The state's strong presence at these events reaffirms its dedication to appealing to international travelers and enhancing its tourism infrastructure to meet global standards.Uttar Pradesh Tourism is dedicated to promoting the state's vast cultural heritage, spiritual landmarks, and diverse experiences. With a focus on sustainable and responsible tourism, the department continues to develop and showcase the best of Uttar Pradesh’s tourism offerings to both domestic and international audiences.

Enlighten your mind in the world's oldest city, Varanasi!!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.