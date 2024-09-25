Prolifics and Copado Partner to Accelerate Digital Innovation Through Advanced CRM DevOps

New alliance set to accelerate digital transformation and optimize CRM development for clients

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolifics , a global leader in digital engineering and consulting, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Copado , the leader in AI-powered DevOps for business applications. This powerful alliance is designed to redefine development and deployment processes, driving unprecedented efficiency and agility in digital transformation for businesses worldwide."Our partnership with Copado significantly enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge DevOps solutions that empower our customers to innovate faster and operate more efficiently," said Kirsten Craft, Chief Revenue Officer of Prolifics. "We are eager to see the transformative impact this collaboration will have on our customers’ ability to stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.""At Copado, our mission is to accelerate the digital transformation journey for businesses with state-of-the-art, AI-powered DevOps solutions," said Bob Grewal, Chief Revenue Officer of Copado. "Partnering with Prolifics expands our reach and allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers."Driving Innovation and Customer SuccessBy leveraging Copado’s industry-leading DevOps platform, Prolifics will deliver streamlined, agile Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to their customers. This partnership focuses on:Optimized Development Processes: Combining Prolifics’ expertise with Copado's platform to optimize CRM development workflows.Accelerated Deployment: Enabling quicker releases and enhanced collaboration, reducing time-to-market and increasing operational efficiency.Integrated Solutions: Addressing the complexities of regulatory compliance and continuous improvement, ensuring customers can innovate within their CRM ecosystems without disruption.As digital transformation continues to be a cornerstone of business operations, the need for sophisticated DevOps practices within CRM environments becomes more critical. Copado’s AI-powered DevOps platform simplifies the development lifecycle, from planning and building to testing and deployment. Through this partnership, businesses will gain access to best-in-class practices, ensuring faster delivery of high-quality applications and enhanced business agility."We are thrilled to join forces with Copado," said Joseph Cellucci, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Enable Consulting , a Prolifics company. "This partnership allows us to offer our customers a fully integrated approach to DevOps that is unmatched in its ability to drive competitive advantage.”A Unified Vision for ExcellenceProlifics and Copado share a strong commitment to innovation, customer success, and operational excellence. By combining Prolifics’ expertise in CRM implementations with Copado’s proven DevOps technology, this partnership will empower businesses to maximize the value of their investments, overcoming challenges such as complex workflows and stringent regulatory requirements.About CopadoCopado is the leader in AI-powered DevOps for business applications. Backed by Insight Partners, Softbank IBM, Capgemini and Salesforce Ventures, Copado revolutionizes development workflows by leveraging advanced AI capabilities to build end-to-end digital transformation for more than 1,750 global brands including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen. Copado is proven to drive 20X more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10X faster testing and 20% greater productivity. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com About ProlificsProlifics is a global technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation, AI, cloud, data, and automation. With over 40 years of experience, Prolifics empowers organizations to innovate and optimize their operations through tailored solutions, driving business growth and operational excellence across diverse industries. For more information, please visit prolifics.com.About Enable Consulting, a Prolifics companyEnable Consulting, a Prolifics company, is dedicated to helping businesses transform and thrive with innovative technology solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and a client-centric approach, Enable Consulting delivers tailored solutions that drive growth and efficiency. For more information, visit www.enableconsulting.com ###

