Prolifics and Veterans Technology Solutions-USA partner to lead supply chain diversity in digital transformation

New partnership delivers innovative digital solutions that drive supply chain diversity, compliance, and sustainable growth.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolifics, a global leader in digital engineering and consulting, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Veterans Technology Solutions-USA (VTS-USA), a Minority Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The partnership is set to drive innovation and diversity by delivering comprehensive digital transformation solutions, particularly to organizations prioritizing supply chain diversity, such as government, public sector, commercial, and SLED sectors.Empowering Veteran-Owned Businesses in Digital TransformationVTS-USA, recognized as a Minority-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, brings extensive experience in delivering enterprise IT solutions, particularly in sectors with strict compliance requirements. Prolifics brings decades of expertise in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and data integration. Together, they form a partnership uniquely positioned to meet the needs of organizations prioritizing diversity and inclusion in their supply chains.“Our mission is to make a positive impact for our clients by bringing together the best of what both Prolifics and VTS-USA offer,” said Kirsten Craft, Chief Revenue Officer at Prolifics. “We’re committed to delivering solutions that help our clients not only meet their business goals but do so in a way that embraces inclusivity and diversity. This partnership allows us to create technology-driven outcomes that genuinely support the needs and values of the organizations we serve.”Driving Innovation and ExcellenceVTS-USA sees this partnership as a natural extension of its mission to champion Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned businesses while providing value-driven technology solutions. Their unified capabilities ensure organizations thrive through end-to-end digital transformation, driving innovation, supply chain diversity, and future-ready growth.Supply Chain Diversity: Strengthen supply chains with a certified SDVOSB partner, aligning with diversity goals and unlocking new opportunities.Deliver Excellence: Leverage VTS-USA's core infrastructure expertise and Prolifics’ digital transformation leadership to deliver tailored, scalable solutions.Drive Innovation: Lead with advanced strategies in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cyber vaulting, and data integration to accelerate business growth.“What excites us most is the chance to provide meaningful value to our clients, particularly in sectors where supplier diversity is essential. Together, we are dedicated to achieving excellence through innovative technology, while promoting diversity in the marketplace.” said Jared Turner, CEO of VTS-USA.A Comprehensive Approach to Digital TransformationTogether, VTS-USA and Prolifics will empower organizations to achieve digital transformation with tailored solutions that meet specific needs—from strategy through execution. By integrating top-tier technology, they’ll enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes, and reduce risks. This partnership is designed to help clients navigate the complexities of compliance-driven environments with confidence, ensuring success in even the most regulated sectors.For more information about this partnership, visit prolifics.com or veteransts.com About Veterans Technology Solutions-USAVTS-USA is a Minority Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started by information technology professionals with over five decades of experience, offering information technology solutions to companies of all sizes in every imaginable industry. The company is headquartered in metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit veteransts.com.About ProlificsProlifics is a global technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation, AI, cloud, data, and automation. With over 40 years of experience, Prolifics empowers organizations to innovate and optimize their operations through tailored solutions, driving business growth and operational excellence across diverse industries. For more information, please visit prolifics.com.

