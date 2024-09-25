Jobma Recognized as Leader and Enterprise High Performer in G2’s Fall 2024 Report

Jobma has won Leader and Enterprise High Performer awards in G2's Fall 2024 report. G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator.

Our G2 recognition as a Leader, Momentum Leader, and Enterprise High Performer underscores Jobma's pioneering role in ethical AI-driven recruitment.” — Krishna Kant

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma, a leading AI video interviewing platform , announced today that it has been awarded multiple Leader and High Performer awards in the G2 Fall 2024 report, including High Performer in the Enterprise segment. These awards certify Jobma as a top-tier product in the video interviewing software category for enterprises. G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator, with over 80 million users annually.It has also been recognized as a Leader and High Performer in the Asian markets. These accolades affirm Jobma's position as a leading force in the global HR market, showcasing its commitment to innovation and ethical AI."Our G2 recognition as a Leader, Momentum Leader, and Enterprise High Performer underscores Jobma's pioneering role in ethical AI-driven recruitment. We're constantly innovating to set new standards in HR." - Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”Jobma’s AI video interviewing software helps businesses improve the quality of hire and reduce hiring costs and time. The product’s recognition as a Leader, Momentum Leader, and Enterprise High Performer by G2 makes it an even more valuable and trusted tool for businesses and enterprises.About G2G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator with over 80 million users annually. G2 lets businesses make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews and is used by employees at Fortune 500 companies and leading tech companies.About JobmaJobma is an AI video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates virtually using video and audio interviews, and assessments, and collaborate with their teams. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface, ethical AI features, and robust integration support.Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR and CCPA compliant, ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users’ data.For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com . To learn what users have to say about Jobma on G2, visit www.g2.com/products/jobma/reviews Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

