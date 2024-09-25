FINALRENTALS SECURES KEY SAUDI ARABIA CAR RENTAL PARTNERSHIP

Finalrentals CEO Finalrentals in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global car rental brand Finalrentals has secured a landmark partnership in Saudi Arabia with Key Rent A Car, marking its third Middle Eastern expansion after Jordan and the UAE. This partnership will enable Finalrentals to offer car rentals at 51 locations across 15 regions in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its global footprint.

Key Rent A Car is a prominent car rental company based in Saudi Arabia, offering a wide range of vehicles for both short-term and long-term rentals. With an extensive network of locations, the company operates in numerous regions across the country, providing convenient access to rental services for both residents and visitors. Known for its reliable service, competitive pricing, and diverse fleet, Key Rent A Car caters to various customer needs, from economy cars to luxury vehicles.

The Saudi car rental market, projected to reach $1.13 billion this year, is expected to grow at a rate of over 3% annually, with the number of users estimated to reach 5.67 million by 2029.

“We are thrilled to partner with Key Rent A Car, a highly respected brand in Saudi Arabia with an impressive track record in the local car rental scene – they are the pride of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to provide seamless and accessible car rental solutions worldwide. By combining Finalrentals' digital innovation with Key Rent A Car's local expertise, we are confident we can offer travellers in Saudi Arabia a superior experience. As we continue our global expansion, Saudi Arabia represents a key market with immense potential, and we are thrilled to be a part of its dynamic growth.” — Ammar Akhtar, Founder & CEO of Finalrentals

A spokesperson for Key Rent A Car added: “We are thrilled to welcome Finalrentals to Saudi Arabia, a market where the car rental industry is experiencing significant growth. With the sector projected to reach $1.13 billion this year alone, we are excited to partner with Finalrentals, a global online platform that connects customers with local car rental companies worldwide. We are proud to be part of their journey and contribute to their continued success.”

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Cardiff, UK, Finalrentals has grown into a fully digital car rental platform. The company has seen a 300% increase in partnership requests this year, reflecting its global appeal. Currently available in over 34 countries—including Costa Rica, Greece, Mexico, Portugal, and the United States—Finalrentals continues to expand rapidly. In the past three months, the platform has launched in Turkey, Montenegro, and Grenada, with a goal to operate in 100 countries by the end of 2025.

About Finalrentals

Finalrentals is taking car rentals into the future. By leveraging innovative proprietary technology, Finalrentals connects thousands of customers with hundreds of local car rental businesses worldwide, enabling them to seamlessly search for and hire cars through its platform. Founded by Ammar Akhtar in 2019, Finalrentals is a UK-based fintech company with headquarters in the UK. Its platform gives customers greater choice than traditional vehicle hire companies and provides independent car rental businesses with more online visibility, ensuring that local communities benefit directly from every booking. Choose a destination. Compare affordable prices. Get booked. Visit www.finalrentals.com for more information.

