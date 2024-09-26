Laser Diode Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laser diode market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.76 billion in 2023 to $8.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to telecommunications demand, consumer electronics, medical applications, industrial and manufacturing application, automotive lidar systems.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Laser Diode Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The laser diode market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g and data centers, defense and security, miniaturization and consumer electronics, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness, environmental monitoring.

Growth Driver Of The Laser Diode Market

The increasing demand in the EV automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the laser diode market going forward. Electric vehicles are vehicles that consist of a motor that is powered by electricity stored in batteries. Additionally, with defense against COVID-19 and aspirations to achieve net-zero emissions, EV and hybrid vehicles are suddenly adopted. It is an optoelectronic device that converts electricity into light energy to produce high-intensity coherent light, which are used in EV vehicle, thus increasing demand.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Laser Diode Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Coherent Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Newport Corporation, Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, Sharp Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Trumpf Gmbh + Co. KG, austriamicrosystems AG, ASML Holding NV, Axcel Photonics Inc., Bluglass Limited, Frankfurt Laser Company, Infineon Technologies AG, Kyocera Corporation, Lumentum Holding Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., Power Technology Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Ushio Inc., Finisar Corporation, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, OSI Systems Inc., Laser Components GmbH, Sony Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nippon Electric Company Ltd., Wolfspeed Inc., Laser Quantum Ltd., Quantel Laser.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Laser Diode Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative technologies in the laser diode market such as pump laser diode. The pump laser diode is a type of semiconductor device that uses electrical current to drive a solid-state laser gains medium, such as a neodymium-doped YAG crystal or a ruby crystal, to produce lasing action.

How Is The Global Laser Diode Market Segmented?

1) By Property: Infrared Laser Diode, Red Laser Diode, Blue Laser Diode, Blue Violet Laser Diode, Green Laser Diode, Ultraviolet Laser Diode

2) By Doping Material: InGaN, GaN, AIGaInP, GaAs, Other Doping Materials

3) By Technology: Double Hetero Structure Lasers Diodes, Quantum Well Lasers Diodes, Quantum Cascade Lasers Diodes, Distributed Feedback Lasers Diodes, SCH Lasers Diodes, VCSEL Diodes, VECSEL Diodes

4) By End-User Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Electronics And Semiconductors, IT And Telecommunication, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Laser Diode Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Laser Diode Market Definition

A laser diode is a semiconductor that employs a p-n junction to generate coherent light with the same frequency and phase in the visible or infrared spectrum. It produces a narrow beam of laser light in which all the light waves have the same wavelength and travel together with their peaks lined up, resulting in extremely powerful laser beams that can be concentrated over a very small area.

Laser Diode Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global laser diode market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Laser Diode Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laser diode market size, laser diode market drivers and trends, laser diode market major players and laser diode market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

